* Corn little changed, exports support * Wheat firms on export hopes on Russian restrictions (Adds wheat price strength, comment, changes dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Chicago corn was little changed on Tuesday after touching its highest in more than five months on Monday with strong global demand for U.S. supplies still supporting. Wheat rose on hopes for more U.S. overseas sales on expectations Russia will soon impose a punitive duty on exports. Soybeans drifted down in a risk-off mood ahead of the Christmas holidays. "Corn is being underpinned by good exports," one European trader said. "Wheat is being supported by market talk Russia will announce export duties of somewhere between $30 to $100 a tonne which would stop Russian wheat exports in their tracks." Russia stiffened its bid to curb grain exports on Monday with plans for an imminent duty on shipments to defend domestic bread supplies against a crumbling rouble. "A punitive Russian export duty would open up new sales opportunities on world markets for suppliers including the United States." Chicago Board of Trade March corn was unchanged at $4.11-1/2 a bushel at 1134 GMT after climbing on Monday to $4.14-1/4 a bushel, its highest since July 9. Chicago March wheat rose 0.7 percent to $6.30-1/2 a bushel and January soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $10.36 a bushel. "There is strong demand for corn which has been credibly stable despite the rally in wheat," said a Melbourne-based analyst. Wheat has surged more than 14 percent over the past four weeks. Corn futures hit their highest in more than five months on Monday as top importers booked U.S. supplies ahead of the year-end holiday season. Traditional buyers, including Mexico, Japan and South Korea, have increased purchases of U.S. corn in recent days, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture said 166,600 tonnes of U.S. corn were sold to unknown destinations on Monday. Grains prices at 1134 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 630.25 4.50 +0.72% -0.32% 586.63 58 CBOT corn 411.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.30% 407.07 76 CBOT soy 1035.75 -2.50 -0.24% +0.51% 1032.03 52 CBOT rice $12.37 -$0.01 -0.12% -1.28% $12.41 49 WTI crude $56.08 $0.82 +1.48% -0.78% $66.78 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.2229 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by Jeremy Gaunt)