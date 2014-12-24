SINGAPORE, Dec 24 U.S. corn eased on Wednesday, after rising to a more than five-month high in the previous session on support from strong demand, while wheat rose for a second day on uncertainty over Russian supply. FUNDAMENTALS * Corn prices have rallied as traditional buyers like Mexico, Japan and South Korea have increased purchases of U.S. corn. Rising demand has sparked short-covering by investors, traders said. * U.S. corn was competitive in global markets through most of the first half of 2015, supporting futures even as global supplies remained plentiful and growing conditions favourable in South America. * China has allowed imports of one of Argentina's genetically modified varieties of corn, Argentina's agriculture ministry said, adding to a number of approvals given in recent days by the world's second-largest corn consumer. * Russia stiffened its bid to curb grain exports on Monday with plans for an imminent duty on shipments to defend domestic bread supplies against a crumbling rouble. * Russia, expected to be the world's fourth-largest exporter this year with the largest buyers in Turkey and Egypt, has been exporting record volumes of a big grain crop of 104 million tonnes as the rouble fall attracted buyers. * The timeline for restrictions and impact on the global market were, however, unclear, traders said. Concerns about tightening supplies were helping to lift prices, they added. * Commodity funds were net buyers of 3,000 corn contracts, 4,000 wheat contracts and were even in soybeans, traders said. MARKET NEWS * Japanese stocks rallied and the dollar stood tall on Wednesday thanks to surprisingly robust U.S. economic growth, helping investors head into the Christmas holidays in a more relaxed mood after the global markets turbulence of the past two weeks. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1200 U.S. Mortgage market index weekly USMGM=ECI 1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index weekly USMGPI=ECI 1330 U.S. Initial Jobless claims weekly USJOB=ECI 1530 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly USOILC=ECI 1530 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly USOILD=ECI 1530 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly USOILG=ECI 1700 U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf Weekly USOILN=ECI Prices at 0119 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 638.50 3.00 +0.47% +0.99% 586.91 61 CBOT corn 413.25 -0.75 -0.18% +0.67% 407.12 75 CBOT soy 1038.00 -0.50 -0.05% +0.73% 1032.10 53 CBOT rice $12.42 $0.00 +0.00% -0.92% $12.41 52 WTI crude $57.00 -$0.12 -0.21% +3.15% $66.12 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.218 $0.001 +0.11% -0.37% USD/AUD 0.811 0.001 +0.12% -0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)