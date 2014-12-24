* Russia Grain Union says exports effectively suspended

* GASC says traders must honour Russian wheat contracts (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, Dec 24 Wheat futures rose on Wednesday, boosted by curbs to Russian exports with January shipments to top importer Egypt appearing in jeopardy,

Corn was little changed and soy drifted lower.

Russia may fail to supply wheat to Egypt's state buyer GASC in January as its exports have been effectively suspended by informal government curbs, Arkady Zlochevsky, the head of Russia's Grain Union, said on Wednesday.

"What's clear is that they (Russia) won't sell anything anymore," one European trader said. "This is a bullish factor. Now the market wants to have more details on what the (Russian) government will do concretely."

GASC said on Wednesday trading companies were obliged to abide by their contracts to ship Russian wheat to Egypt during January.

Russia's government imposed informal curbs with tougher quality monitoring and limits on railroad loadings earlier this month, aiming to cool domestic prices as it tackles a financial crisis linked to plunging oil and Western sanctions.

"The wheat market is very bullish because of the Russian situation, food prices in Russia have risen sharply," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Russian government is restocking domestic wheat supply and this is likely to reduce exports.

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $6.36-1/2 a bushel by 1118 GMT while March wheat in Paris climbed 0.5 percent to 203.00 euros a tonne.

Corn prices were little changed with CBOT March up a marginal 0.06 percent at $4.14-1/4 a bushel.

Prices have risen this week as traditional buyers like Mexico, Japan and South Korea have increased purchases of U.S. corn. Rising demand has sparked short-covering by investors, traders said.

U.S. corn was competitive in global markets through most of the first half of 2015, supporting futures even as global supplies remained plentiful and growing conditions favourable in South America.

China has allowed imports of one of Argentina's genetically modified varieties of corn, Argentina's agriculture ministry said, adding to a number of approvals given in recent days by the world's second-largest corn consumer.

"The export activity is strong in corn, in a context where China is more flexible with the imports of GMO (supplies)," analyst Agritel said in a market note.

CBOT soybeans were slightly lower with March off 0.4 percent at $10.41-3/4 a bushel.

Dealers said the market was weighed partly by favourable crop weather in South America which has boosted the outlook for production in Brazil and Argentina. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, editing by William Hardy)