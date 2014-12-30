SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Chicago wheat futures edged
down on Tuesday with plentiful global supplies giving stiff
competition to U.S. exporters.
Corn fell for a second session, while soybeans lost more
ground as forecasts for rains in Argentina boosted supply
prospects.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Wheat, which jumped to its highest since late May
earlier this month on concerns over Russian supplies, is giving
up gains amid lack of demand for U.S. wheat.
* But forecasts for possibly crop-damaging cold in the U.S.
Plains wheat belt checked losses. Concerns about an export
tariff on Russian exports further underpinned wheat.
* Iraq's purchase of Canadian, U.S. and Australian wheat in
a tender in which no Russian wheat was offered showed the
potential for other exporters to benefit from dwindling Russian
shipments.
* But top importer Egypt was assured by Russia that it will
receive wheat booked for January shipment.
* Rains expected throughout Argentina's Pampas grains belt
over the New Year holiday should refresh recently planted
soybeans and corn, the country's top two cash crops, a local
weather expert said on Monday.
* Severe monsoon flooding in Malaysia is likely to cause a
bigger-than-expected disruption to crude palm oil production,
which could bolster demand for soybean oil.
* On Monday, corn rose to its highest since early July as
export data released by the U.S. Agriculture Department showed
stronger-than-expected sales in the latest reporting week. But
the market could not sustain those gains on technical selling.
* U.S. corn export sales in the week ended Dec. 18 hit a
10-week high of 1.7 million tonnes, above trade forecasts for
500,000 to 800,000 tonnes.
* Traders were squaring positions ahead of the end of the
year and activity is thin in the holiday week, which exaggerated
some market moves.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start on Tuesday, as
a sharp selloff in commodities and political uncertainty in
Greece made investors less willing to take risks in the final
trading days of 2014.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Eurozone Money-M3 Moving Average Nov EUCBM3=ECI
1245 U.S. ICSC Chain Stores weekly USUBSW=ECI
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly USREDM=ECI
1500 U.S. Consumer Confidence Dec USCONC=ECI
Grains prices at 0124 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 612.00 -3.50 -0.57% +0.08% 593.37 47
CBOT corn 411.75 -1.00 -0.24% +0.98% 404.06 62
CBOT soy 1047.00 -1.75 -0.17% +1.09% 1037.48 52
CBOT rice $12.07 $0.00 +0.00% -2.27% $12.42 32
WTI crude $53.66 $0.05 +0.09% -1.96% $63.91 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.215 $0.000 +0.02% -0.17%
USD/AUD 0.813 0.000 -0.04% +0.15%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)