SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Chicago wheat futures edged down on Tuesday with plentiful global supplies giving stiff competition to U.S. exporters. Corn fell for a second session, while soybeans lost more ground as forecasts for rains in Argentina boosted supply prospects. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat, which jumped to its highest since late May earlier this month on concerns over Russian supplies, is giving up gains amid lack of demand for U.S. wheat. * But forecasts for possibly crop-damaging cold in the U.S. Plains wheat belt checked losses. Concerns about an export tariff on Russian exports further underpinned wheat. * Iraq's purchase of Canadian, U.S. and Australian wheat in a tender in which no Russian wheat was offered showed the potential for other exporters to benefit from dwindling Russian shipments. * But top importer Egypt was assured by Russia that it will receive wheat booked for January shipment. * Rains expected throughout Argentina's Pampas grains belt over the New Year holiday should refresh recently planted soybeans and corn, the country's top two cash crops, a local weather expert said on Monday. * Severe monsoon flooding in Malaysia is likely to cause a bigger-than-expected disruption to crude palm oil production, which could bolster demand for soybean oil. * On Monday, corn rose to its highest since early July as export data released by the U.S. Agriculture Department showed stronger-than-expected sales in the latest reporting week. But the market could not sustain those gains on technical selling. * U.S. corn export sales in the week ended Dec. 18 hit a 10-week high of 1.7 million tonnes, above trade forecasts for 500,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * Traders were squaring positions ahead of the end of the year and activity is thin in the holiday week, which exaggerated some market moves. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start on Tuesday, as a sharp selloff in commodities and political uncertainty in Greece made investors less willing to take risks in the final trading days of 2014. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Eurozone Money-M3 Moving Average Nov EUCBM3=ECI 1245 U.S. ICSC Chain Stores weekly USUBSW=ECI 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly USREDM=ECI 1500 U.S. Consumer Confidence Dec USCONC=ECI Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 612.00 -3.50 -0.57% +0.08% 593.37 47 CBOT corn 411.75 -1.00 -0.24% +0.98% 404.06 62 CBOT soy 1047.00 -1.75 -0.17% +1.09% 1037.48 52 CBOT rice $12.07 $0.00 +0.00% -2.27% $12.42 32 WTI crude $53.66 $0.05 +0.09% -1.96% $63.91 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.215 $0.000 +0.02% -0.17% USD/AUD 0.813 0.000 -0.04% +0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)