* Wheat weighed down by ample global supplies
* Corn falls as stronger dollar weighs on commodities
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Chicago wheat fell on Tuesday,
with plentiful global supplies giving stiff competition to U.S.
exporters, while corn slid for a second day as a stronger dollar
weighed on commodities.
Soybeans ticked higher, supported by widespread flooding in
Malaysia, which is threatening to reduce supplies of rival palm
oil in the world's second-largest producer.
Wheat, which jumped to its highest since late May earlier
this month on concern over Russian supplies, is giving up gains
because of a lack of demand for U.S. wheat.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.5 percent to
$6.12-1/2 a bushel by 0231 GMT and corn gave up 0.2
percent to $4.12 a bushel. January soybeans gained 0.5
percent to $10.46-1/2 a bushel.
"There are two aspects to the wheat market, soft red winter
wheat, which is traded on CBOT, is very well supplied with
similar quality available in Europe," said Paul Deane, senior
agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne.
"But higher-quality milling wheat is in reasonably short
supply."
Iraq's purchase of Canadian, U.S. and Australian wheat in a
tender in which no Russian wheat was offered showed the
potential for other exporters to benefit from dwindling Russian
shipments.
But top importer Egypt was assured by Russia it would
receive wheat booked for January shipment.
Severe monsoon flooding in Malaysia is likely to cause a
bigger-than-expected disruption to crude palm oil production,
which could bolster demand for soybean oil.
Rain expected throughout Argentina's Pampas grain belt over
the New Year holiday should refresh recently planted soybeans
and corn, the country's top two cash crops, a local weather
expert said on Monday.
On Monday, corn rose at one point to its highest since July
as export data from the U.S. Agriculture Department showed
stronger-than-expected sales in the latest reporting week, but
the market could not sustain those gains in the face of
technical selling.
U.S. corn export sales in the week ended Dec. 18 hit a
10-week high of 1.7 million tonnes, above trade forecasts for
500,000 to 800,000 tonnes.
There was additional pressure on grains and oilseeds as a
strengthening U.S. dollar made commodities expensive for
importers holding other currencies.
The dollar hovered near a 29-month high against the euro
after the dissolution of the Greek parliament raised concern
about potential trouble ahead for financial markets.
Prices at 0231 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 612.50 -3.00 -0.49% +0.16% 593.38 47
CBOT corn 412.00 -0.75 -0.18% +1.04% 404.07 64
CBOT soy 1052.50 3.75 +0.36% +1.62% 1037.67 56
CBOT rice $12.06 -$0.02 -0.12% -2.39% $12.42 31
WTI crude $53.77 $0.16 +0.30% -1.75% $63.91 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.214 -$0.002 -0.12% -0.32%
USD/AUD 0.812 -0.001 -0.09% +0.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Alan
Raybould)