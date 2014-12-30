* Wheat weighed down by ample global supplies
* Corn falls as stronger dollar weighs on commodities
(Updates prices, adds technicals)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Chicago wheat fell on Tuesday,
with plentiful global supplies giving stiff competition to U.S.
exporters, while corn slid for a second day as a stronger dollar
weighed on commodities.
Soybeans ticked higher, supported by widespread flooding in
Malaysia that threatens to reduce supplies of rival palm oil in
the world's second-largest producer.
Wheat, which jumped to its highest since late May earlier
this month on concern over Russian supplies, is giving up gains
because of a lack of demand for U.S. wheat.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.6 percent to
$6.12 a bushel by 0636 GMT and corn gave up 0.2 percent to
$4.12 a bushel. January soybeans gained 0.5 percent to
$10.47-1/4 a bushel.
"There are two aspects to the wheat market; soft red winter
wheat, which is traded on CBOT, is very well supplied with
similar quality available in Europe," said Paul Deane, senior
agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne.
"But higher-quality milling wheat is in reasonably short
supply."
Iraq's purchase of Canadian, U.S. and Australian wheat in a
tender in which no Russian wheat was offered showed the
potential for other exporters to benefit from dwindling Russian
shipments.
But Russia has assured top importer Egypt it would receive
wheat booked for January shipment.
Severe monsoon flooding in Malaysia is likely to cause a
bigger-than-expected disruption to crude palm oil production,
which could bolster demand for soybean oil.
On Monday, corn rose to its highest since July as export
data from the U.S. Agriculture Department showed
stronger-than-expected sales in the latest reporting week, but
the market could not sustain those gains in the face of
technical selling.
U.S. corn export sales in the week ended Dec. 18 hit a
10-week high of 1.7 million tonnes, above trade forecasts for
500,000 to 800,000 tonnes.
There was additional pressure on grains and oilseeds as a
strengthening U.S. dollar made commodities expensive for
importers holding other currencies.
The euro dipped to a 29-month low against the dollar on
Tuesday as the announcement of a snap election in Greece threw
the country into a fresh round of political turmoil.
On the technical front, March corn is expected to retest a
resistance at $4.19 per bushel, as it is still riding on a
steady uptrend, according to Reuters' market analyst Wang Tao.
Prices at 0636 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 612.00 -3.50 -0.57% +0.08% 593.37 47
CBOT corn 412.00 -0.75 -0.18% +1.04% 404.07 64
CBOT soy 1054.25 5.50 +0.52% +1.79% 1037.73 58
CBOT rice $12.07 $0.00 +0.00% -2.27% $12.42 31
WTI crude $53.14 -$0.47 -0.88% -2.91% $63.89 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.213 -$0.002 -0.19% -0.39%
USD/AUD 0.813 0.000 -0.05% +0.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Alan
Raybould and Biju Dwarakanath)