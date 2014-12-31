SINGAPORE, Dec 31 U.S. corn fell for a third straight session on Wednesday while wheat was largely unchanged after sliding more than 2 percent in the last session on pressure from ample global grain supplies. Soybeans rose on hopes of Chinese demand although gains were capped by expectations of bumper production in Brazil and Argentina early next year. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat and corn continue to fall after climbing to multi-month highs in recent weeks on strong demand for U.S. corn and concerns over Russian wheat supplies. * Active fund buying has supported agricultural markets towards the end of the year. * Corn is on track to finish the year with just around a 4 percent decline despite heavy losses in the second and third quarters, driven by record production in the United States. Wheat is nearly unchanged for the year even though prices fell more than 30 percent in the second and third quarters. * Soybeans are down more than 20 percent in 2014, falling for a second year as back-to-back bumper production in the United States and South America ensured plentiful supplies. * Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Dec. 23, regulatory data released on Tuesday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. * Relatively firm cash markets should limit the number of deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade January soy and rice contracts on first notice day on Wednesday. * Trading is light ahead of this week's New Year holiday, with investors squaring positions before the year-end. * The market is monitoring a blast of cold weather in the U.S. Plains wheat belt as some of the dormant hard red winter wheat crop lacks a protective snow cover. However, the most recent forecasts were less worrisome than earlier this week. * Steady export demand from top buyer China is offering underlying support to soybean prices, although cheaper supplies from South America are expected to begin flooding the market by February. * Analysts expect a massive South American soy crop after largely favourable crop weather this season. One closely followed crop scout raised his Brazilian soy crop outlook by 1 million tonnes this week, traders said. MARKET NEWS * Asian markets were set for a cautious close to 2014 on Wednesday as worries about Greece's future in the euro zone served as an excuse to take profits on popular trades. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Dec CNPMIC=ECI 1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims weekly USJOB=ECI 1500 U.S. Pending Home Index Nov USNAR=ECI 1500 U.S. Pending Sales Change Nov USNCH=ECI Prices at 0128 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 602.25 0.25 +0.04% -1.39% 594.70 43 CBOT corn 405.50 -1.00 -0.25% -2.23% 403.47 52 CBOT soy 1045.25 1.25 +0.12% -0.88% 1038.07 54 CBOT rice $11.93 $0.02 +0.13% -3.75% $12.42 25 WTI crude $53.63 -$0.49 -0.91% -2.01% $63.91 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.216 $0.001 +0.05% -0.15% USD/AUD 0.818 0.005 +0.63% +0.81% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)