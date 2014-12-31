* Prices sag on end-of-year positioning, technical selling
* Soybeans down 22 pct in 2014, most since 2004
* Wheat, corn post modest annual drops after Q4 rebound
* Bumper South America harvest to keep pressure on prices
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Dec 31 U.S. soybean futures fell on
Wednesday and ended 2014 with their biggest loss in a decade as
bumper production in the United States and South America
replenished global supply of the protein-rich oilseed.
Corn and wheat also fell during the session and posted
annual declines against a backdrop of ample worldwide supply.
But full-year losses were limited by a fourth-quarter rebound
prompted by concerns over Russian wheat exports and strong corn
demand.
Soybean and corn prices could come under additional pressure
early next year as South American farmers harvest expected
bumper crops after largely favorable growing weather. This
should benefit grain buyers such as livestock and poultry
producers, ethanol makers and importers.
Meanwhile, ample global supplies may anchor wheat prices,
although supplies of the highest quality grain remain tight.
Trading on Wednesday was light as the year-end period kept
some operators away from their desks and encouraged others to
make small adjustments to their books.
"Today is more of a money game than anything else, people
shuffling money around," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C
Trading in Fowler, Indiana.
Chicago grain markets will be closed on Thursday for the New
Year's Day holiday.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 18-1/2
cents, or 1.8 percent, to $10.19-1/4 a bushel, with technical
selling deepening earlier losses. Selling accelerated as the
contract fell below a recent swing low around $10.25 as well as
its 10-, 20- and 50-day moving averages.
CBOT March corn declined for a third straight day and
slipped below its 20-day moving average and the key support
level of $4 a bushel. The contract shed 9-1/2 cents, or 2.3
percent, and closed at a near-two-week low of $3.97 a bushel.
CBOT March wheat dropped 12-1/4 cents, or 2 percent,
to 5.89-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since Dec. 11.
Over the year, spot soybean prices fell 22.3 percent,
compared with a 5.9 percent decline for corn and a 2.6
percent drop for wheat.
All three markets hit multi-year lows at the end of
September before recovering sharply in the final quarter as
robust demand, supply snags in the U.S. soybean market and
uncertainty over export policy in Russia fuelled a wave of fund
buying.
Investors are turning their attention to crops in South
America. A few Brazilian farmers have already started harvesting
soybeans, with the bulk of harvest set to ramp up in February.
