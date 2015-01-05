* Wheat firms for first time in four sessions * Soft red wheat supplies under threat from cold weather * Soybeans rally for first time in five sessions By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Jan 5 U.S. wheat futures rose as much as 1 percent on Monday, rebounding from heavy losses over the previous four sessions, though ample global supplies capped gains. Soybean futures climbed for the first time in five sessions, edging higher after losses of nearly 4.5 percent over the period. Corn also edged up as U.S. exports topped market expectations. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures climbed 0.82 percent to $5.86 a bushel, having hit a session high of $5.89 earlier in the day. Wheat closed down 1.4 percent on Friday. "Volumes are pretty thin, and I think we are seeing some correction after a heavy sell-off last week," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading Australasia. "Prices continue to remain under pressure and I wouldn't be surprised to see the gains pared later in the session." Analysts also noted some support from potential damage to soft red winter crops as temperatures are set to plunge across the Midwest. Frigid temperatures are expected to push into the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast behind an arctic cold front, the U.S. National Weather Service said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Sunday that wheat exports for the week ending Dec. 25 totalled 354,100 tonnes, towards the upper range of analyst expectations. March corn futures climbed 0.44 percent to $3.97-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.32 percent in the previous session. Corn drew support as the USDA pegged exports for the week ending Dec. 25 above market expectations. March soybean futures climbed 0.6 percent to $10.13-1/2 a bushel, after slumping 1.6 percent on Friday. Investors are turning their attention to crops in South America. A few Brazilian farmers have already started harvesting soybeans, with many expected to ramp up in February. U.S soybean exports totalled 611,000 tonnes, the USDA said, in line with market expectations. Grains prices at 0328 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 585.75 4.50 +0.77% -0.68% 598.11 35 CBOT corn 397.50 1.75 +0.44% +0.13% 401.23 40 CBOT soy 1013.50 6.00 +0.60% -0.98% 1036.67 35 CBOT rice $11.52 -$0.03 -0.22% -1.96% $12.34 16 WTI crude $51.62 -$1.07 -2.03% -3.10% $61.68 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.195 -$0.005 -0.42% -1.26% USD/AUD 0.806 -0.003 -0.33% -1.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)