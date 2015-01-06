SYDNEY, Jan 6 U.S. wheat futures rose for a second session on Tuesday, supported by U.S. government confirmation of crop damage across key growing regions and by forecasts of icy weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.25 percent to $5.90-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.33 percent on Monday. * March soybeans were little changed at $10.45 a bushel, having firmed 3.75 percent on Monday. * March corn was steady at $4.05-3/4 a bushel, having gained 2.6 percent in the previous session. * Winter wheat deteriorated in several U.S. states during the month of December, particularly in Illinois where the crop was hobbled by planting delays, monthly state reports issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed on Monday. * Conditions could worsen. An arctic blast hitting the U.S. Midwest this week will put a third of the region's wheat at risk of freeze damage, agricultural meteorologists said. * Private exporters reported sales of 233,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery during the 2014/15 marketing year, the USDA said on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The euro was near a nine-year trough early on Tuesday, keeping up a wobbly start to 2015 as the prospect of more policy easing from the European Central Bank grew ever stronger. * U.S. crude futures stood little changed around $50 a barrel on Tuesday, trading near the lowest level since April 2009 which was hit a day earlier, as demand concerns and robust global production weighed on prices. * The S&P 500 had its worst day in almost three months on Monday, with energy shares leading the decline as global economic concerns were compounded by swooning oil prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Services PMI Dec 0745 France Consumer Confidence Dec 0850 France Markit Serv PMI Dec 0855 Germany Markit Services PMI Dec 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly 1445 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Dec 1500 U.S. Factory Orders Nov 1500 U.S. Durable Goods Nov 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Employment Dec Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 590.50 1.50 +0.25% +1.59% 599.48 40 CBOT corn 405.75 -0.25 -0.06% +2.53% 401.40 52 CBOT soy 1045.00 -0.25 -0.02% +3.72% 1038.31 55 CBOT rice $11.60 $0.01 +0.13% +0.48% $12.31 19 WTI crude $50.12 $0.08 +0.16% -4.88% $60.78 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.194 $0.001 +0.08% -0.50% USD/AUD 0.811 0.003 +0.35% +0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)