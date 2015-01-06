SYDNEY, Jan 6 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
second session on Tuesday, supported by U.S. government
confirmation of crop damage across key growing regions and by
forecasts of icy weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.25 percent
to $5.90-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.33 percent on Monday.
* March soybeans were little changed at $10.45 a
bushel, having firmed 3.75 percent on Monday.
* March corn was steady at $4.05-3/4 a bushel, having
gained 2.6 percent in the previous session.
* Winter wheat deteriorated in several U.S. states during
the month of December, particularly in Illinois where the crop
was hobbled by planting delays, monthly state reports issued by
the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed on Monday.
* Conditions could worsen. An arctic blast hitting the U.S.
Midwest this week will put a third of the region's wheat at risk
of freeze damage, agricultural meteorologists said.
* Private exporters reported sales of 233,000 tonnes of
soybeans to China for delivery during the 2014/15 marketing
year, the USDA said on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was near a nine-year trough early on Tuesday,
keeping up a wobbly start to 2015 as the prospect of more policy
easing from the European Central Bank grew ever stronger.
* U.S. crude futures stood little changed around $50 a
barrel on Tuesday, trading near the lowest level since April
2009 which was hit a day earlier, as demand concerns and robust
global production weighed on prices.
* The S&P 500 had its worst day in almost three months on
Monday, with energy shares leading the decline as global
economic concerns were compounded by swooning oil prices.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI Dec
0745 France Consumer Confidence Dec
0850 France Markit Serv PMI Dec
0855 Germany Markit Services PMI Dec
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly
1445 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Dec
1500 U.S. Factory Orders Nov
1500 U.S. Durable Goods Nov
1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec
1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Employment Dec
Grains prices at 0126 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 590.50 1.50 +0.25% +1.59% 599.48 40
CBOT corn 405.75 -0.25 -0.06% +2.53% 401.40 52
CBOT soy 1045.00 -0.25 -0.02% +3.72% 1038.31 55
CBOT rice $11.60 $0.01 +0.13% +0.48% $12.31 19
WTI crude $50.12 $0.08 +0.16% -4.88% $60.78 21
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.194 $0.001 +0.08% -0.50%
USD/AUD 0.811 0.003 +0.35% +0.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)