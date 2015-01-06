* Wheat up as U.S. winter crop rating declines
* One-month low wheat, soy prices attracting buyers
* Soy, corn ease after rally on bargain-buying
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Chicago wheat gained more
ground on Tuesday as the U.S. winter crop deteriorates in harsh
weather and importers lock in supplies, taking advantage of a
decline in prices to a one-month low last week.
Soybeans dipped half a percent after notching their biggest
one-day gain in nearly two months on Monday, as low prices
attracted buying, while corn gave up some of last session's
strong gains.
"Perhaps the cold did worry some punters out of their
shorts," said Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture strategy,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note to clients.
"Traders stepped in from the sidelines to buy soybeans at
the lowest prices since early December."
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.2 percent to
$5.90-1/4 a bushel by 0222 GMT, after climbing 1.3 percent in
the last session.
Actively-traded March soybeans fell 0.5 at $10.40-1/2
a bushel, having firmed 3.75 percent on Monday. The front-month
soybean contract jumped 3.7 percent in the last session,
the biggest gain since November 11 on a continuation chart.
March corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.05-1/2 a bushel,
having gained 2.6 percent in the previous session.
Wheat and soybeans are recovering from around 1-month low
while corn is gaining from its lowest in around three weeks.
A cold snap across the United States raised concerns about
damage to the dormant winter wheat crop, with the largest areas
of concern in eastern Nebraska and northern Missouri.
Winter wheat deteriorated in several U.S. states during the
month of December, particularly in Illinois where the crop was
hobbled by delays in planting, monthly state reports issued by
the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed on Monday.
In Illinois, USDA rated 24 percent of the wheat crop as good
to excellent as of Sunday, down from 56 percent in its last
state report, released Nov. 24.
The weather conditions could worsen. An arctic blast hitting
the U.S. Midwest this week will put a third of the region's
wheat at risk of freeze damage, agricultural meteorologists
said.
China has bought about 120,000 tonnes of hard wheat in past
days, European traders said on Monday. The purchase involved two
consignments of about 60,000 tonnes for nearby shipment, they
said.
Private exporters reported sales of 233,000 tonnes of
soybeans to China for delivery during the 2014/15 marketing
year, the USDA said on Monday.
Prices at 0222 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 590.25 1.25 +0.21% +1.55% 599.48 40
CBOT corn 405.50 -0.50 -0.12% +2.46% 401.39 52
CBOT soy 1040.50 -4.75 -0.45% +3.28% 1038.16 53
CBOT rice $11.61 $0.02 +0.22% +0.56% $12.31 19
WTI crude $50.10 $0.06 +0.12% -4.92% $60.78 21
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.195 $0.001 +0.12% -0.46%
USD/AUD 0.812 0.004 +0.49% +0.43%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)