By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Chicago wheat gained more ground on Tuesday as the U.S. winter crop deteriorates in harsh weather and importers lock in supplies, taking advantage of a decline in prices to a one-month low last week.

Soybeans dipped half a percent after notching their biggest one-day gain in nearly two months on Monday, as low prices attracted buying, while corn gave up some of last session's strong gains.

"Perhaps the cold did worry some punters out of their shorts," said Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note to clients.

"Traders stepped in from the sidelines to buy soybeans at the lowest prices since early December."

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $5.90-1/4 a bushel by 0222 GMT, after climbing 1.3 percent in the last session.

Actively-traded March soybeans fell 0.5 at $10.40-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 3.75 percent on Monday. The front-month soybean contract jumped 3.7 percent in the last session, the biggest gain since November 11 on a continuation chart.

March corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.05-1/2 a bushel, having gained 2.6 percent in the previous session.

Wheat and soybeans are recovering from around 1-month low while corn is gaining from its lowest in around three weeks.

A cold snap across the United States raised concerns about damage to the dormant winter wheat crop, with the largest areas of concern in eastern Nebraska and northern Missouri.

Winter wheat deteriorated in several U.S. states during the month of December, particularly in Illinois where the crop was hobbled by delays in planting, monthly state reports issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed on Monday.

In Illinois, USDA rated 24 percent of the wheat crop as good to excellent as of Sunday, down from 56 percent in its last state report, released Nov. 24.

The weather conditions could worsen. An arctic blast hitting the U.S. Midwest this week will put a third of the region's wheat at risk of freeze damage, agricultural meteorologists said.

China has bought about 120,000 tonnes of hard wheat in past days, European traders said on Monday. The purchase involved two consignments of about 60,000 tonnes for nearby shipment, they said.

Private exporters reported sales of 233,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery during the 2014/15 marketing year, the USDA said on Monday.

Prices at 0222 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 590.25 1.25 +0.21% +1.55% 599.48 40 CBOT corn 405.50 -0.50 -0.12% +2.46% 401.39 52 CBOT soy 1040.50 -4.75 -0.45% +3.28% 1038.16 53 CBOT rice $11.61 $0.02 +0.22% +0.56% $12.31 19 WTI crude $50.10 $0.06 +0.12% -4.92% $60.78 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.195 $0.001 +0.12% -0.46% USD/AUD 0.812 0.004 +0.49% +0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)