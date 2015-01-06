* K.C. hard red winter wheat hits one-week high * Falling wheat ratings spur buying * Soybeans rise following China export deal (Updates with closing prices, adds analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Jan 6 U.S. wheat futures rose for a second day in a row on Tuesday on support from the deteriorating condition of the dormant crop and prospects for more damage from arctic temperatures across key growing areas, traders said. "The hard red winter wheat crop is in a tough spot right now," Matt Zeller, director of market information for INTL FCStone, said in a note to clients. Soybean futures also rose, buoyed by concerns about dry weather curtailing production in South America and fresh export demand. Corn eased on some mild profit-taking after hitting a one-week high. K.C. hard red winter wheat posted the biggest gain, with the March contract rising 6-1/2 cents to $6.31-1/4 a bushel. The most actively traded Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract was 2-3/4 cents higher at $5.91-3/4 a bushel. "Perhaps the cold did worry some punters out of their shorts," Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture strategy for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. Winter wheat conditions deteriorated in several U.S. states during December, particularly in Illinois, where the crop was affected by delays in planting, monthly state reports issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed on Monday. Wheat prices closed well off their session highs as traders pared gains late in the trading day due to plentiful global supplies and robust export competition. China, which is said to have bought about 120,000 tonnes of hard wheat in past days, is likely to step up imports of higher-quality grains to meet a domestic shortfall, analysts and traders said. CBOT March soybean futures settled up 10-1/2 cents at $10.55-3/4 a bushel. "The biggest potential bullish scenario we have out there is on the supply side of South America," said Terry Reilly, analyst at Futures International. "We have the first weather event of the year with hot temperatures and dry (conditions)." Forecasts called for the key Argentine soy-growing province of Cordoba to remain dry until mid-January, which could threaten final yields. Private exporters reported the sale of 243,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, including 123,000 tonnes for delivery in the current marketing year, the USDA said on Tuesday. The announcement follows news of another sale on Monday. CBOT March corn was 1 cent lower at $4.05 a bushel. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAR5 405 -0.25 -1 406 SOYBEANS JAN5 1051 1.08 11.25 1039.75 SOY MEAL JAN5 370.8 0.49 1.8 369 SOYBEAN OIL JAN5 32.69 -0.03 -0.01 32.7 WHEAT SRW MAR5 591.75 0.47 2.75 589 ROUGH RICE JAN5 11.36 0.26 0.03 11.33 M.WHEAT EUR MAR5 202.75 0 0 202.75 LIGHT CRUDE FEB5 48.12 -3.84 -1.92 50.04 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17455.41 -0.26 -46.24 17501.65 GOLD LBMA 1217.6 #N/A 13.9 1203.7 BALTIC EXCH DRY 758 -0.39 -3 761 US DOLLAR INDEX 91.572 0.21 0.194 91.378 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Michael Perry, William Hardy and Leslie Adler)