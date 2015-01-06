* K.C. hard red winter wheat hits one-week high
* Falling wheat ratings spur buying
* Soybeans rise following China export deal
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Jan 6 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
second day in a row on Tuesday on support from the deteriorating
condition of the dormant crop and prospects for more damage from
arctic temperatures across key growing areas, traders said.
"The hard red winter wheat crop is in a tough spot right
now," Matt Zeller, director of market information for INTL
FCStone, said in a note to clients.
Soybean futures also rose, buoyed by concerns about dry
weather curtailing production in South America and fresh export
demand. Corn eased on some mild profit-taking after hitting a
one-week high.
K.C. hard red winter wheat posted the biggest gain, with the
March contract rising 6-1/2 cents to $6.31-1/4 a bushel.
The most actively traded Chicago Board of Trade March soft red
winter wheat contract was 2-3/4 cents higher at $5.91-3/4
a bushel.
"Perhaps the cold did worry some punters out of their
shorts," Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture strategy for the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.
Winter wheat conditions deteriorated in several U.S. states
during December, particularly in Illinois, where the crop was
affected by delays in planting, monthly state reports issued by
the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed on Monday.
Wheat prices closed well off their session highs as traders
pared gains late in the trading day due to plentiful global
supplies and robust export competition.
China, which is said to have bought about 120,000 tonnes of
hard wheat in past days, is likely to step up imports of
higher-quality grains to meet a domestic shortfall, analysts and
traders said.
CBOT March soybean futures settled up 10-1/2 cents at
$10.55-3/4 a bushel.
"The biggest potential bullish scenario we have out there is
on the supply side of South America," said Terry Reilly, analyst
at Futures International. "We have the first weather event of
the year with hot temperatures and dry (conditions)."
Forecasts called for the key Argentine soy-growing province
of Cordoba to remain dry until mid-January, which could threaten
final yields.
Private exporters reported the sale of 243,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China, including 123,000 tonnes for delivery in
the current marketing year, the USDA said on Tuesday. The
announcement follows news of another sale on Monday.
CBOT March corn was 1 cent lower at $4.05 a bushel.
Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close
CORN MAR5 405 -0.25 -1 406
SOYBEANS JAN5 1051 1.08 11.25 1039.75
SOY MEAL JAN5 370.8 0.49 1.8 369
SOYBEAN OIL JAN5 32.69 -0.03 -0.01 32.7
WHEAT SRW MAR5 591.75 0.47 2.75 589
ROUGH RICE JAN5 11.36 0.26 0.03 11.33
M.WHEAT EUR MAR5 202.75 0 0 202.75
LIGHT CRUDE FEB5 48.12 -3.84 -1.92 50.04
DJ INDU AVERAGE 17455.41 -0.26 -46.24 17501.65
GOLD LBMA 1217.6 #N/A 13.9 1203.7
BALTIC EXCH DRY 758 -0.39 -3 761
US DOLLAR INDEX 91.572 0.21 0.194 91.378
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars).
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and
Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Michael Perry,
William Hardy and Leslie Adler)