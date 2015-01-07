U.S. wheat futures rose for the third straight session on Wednesday as forecasts for freezing temperatures across key growing areas fuelled concerns of further damage to U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.34 percent to $5.94-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.47 percent on Tuesday. * March soybeans fell 0.17 percent to $10.54 a bushel, having firmed 1 percent on Tuesday. * March corn unchanged at $4.05 a bushel, having closed down 0.25 percent in the previous session. * Winter wheat conditions deteriorated in several U.S. states during December, particularly in Illinois, where the crop was affected by delays in planting, monthly state reports issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed on Monday. * Forecasts called for the key Argentine soy-growing province of Cordoba to remain dry until mid-January, which could threaten final yields. * Private exporters reported the sale of 243,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, including 123,000 tonnes for delivery in the current marketing year, the USDA said on Tuesday. The announcement follows news of another sale on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The euro slid to a nine-year low against the dollar early on Wednesday as investors braced for inflation data that should give doves at the European Central Bank a clear mandate for bold policy stimulus. * U.S. crude futures stood little changed on Wednesday, holding near 5-1/2-year lows below $48 a barrel hit a day earlier amid continued worries over a supply glut. * U.S. stocks ended lower for a fifth session on Tuesday as data showed slower growth in the U.S. service sector and oil prices fell further. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0855 Germany Unemployment Chg Dec 1000 Eurozone Inflation Dec 1000 Eurozone Unemployment Rate Nov 1200 U.S. Mortgage Maret Index weekly 1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index weekly 1315 U.S. ADP National Employment Dec 1330 U.S. International Trade Nov Grains prices at 0116 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 593.75 2.00 +0.34% +0.81% 600.87 43 CBOT corn 405.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.25% 401.27 52 CBOT soy 1054.00 -1.75 -0.17% +0.84% 1038.93 59 CBOT rice $11.64 $0.03 +0.26% +0.43% $12.27 23 WTI crude $48.09 $0.16 +0.33% -3.90% $59.76 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.187 -$0.002 -0.14% -0.50% USD/AUD 0.806 -0.002 -0.28% -0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential