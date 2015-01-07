U.S. wheat futures rose for the third straight session on
Wednesday as forecasts for freezing temperatures across key
growing areas fuelled concerns of further damage to U.S.
supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.34 percent
to $5.94-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.47 percent on Tuesday.
* March soybeans fell 0.17 percent to $10.54 a bushel,
having firmed 1 percent on Tuesday.
* March corn unchanged at $4.05 a bushel, having
closed down 0.25 percent in the previous session.
* Winter wheat conditions deteriorated in several U.S.
states during December, particularly in Illinois, where the crop
was affected by delays in planting, monthly state reports issued
by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed on Monday.
* Forecasts called for the key Argentine soy-growing
province of Cordoba to remain dry until mid-January, which could
threaten final yields.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 243,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China, including 123,000 tonnes for delivery in
the current marketing year, the USDA said on Tuesday. The
announcement follows news of another sale on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro slid to a nine-year low against the dollar early
on Wednesday as investors braced for inflation data that should
give doves at the European Central Bank a clear mandate for bold
policy stimulus.
* U.S. crude futures stood little changed on Wednesday,
holding near 5-1/2-year lows below $48 a barrel hit a day
earlier amid continued worries over a supply glut.
* U.S. stocks ended lower for a fifth session on Tuesday as
data showed slower growth in the U.S. service sector and oil
prices fell further.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0855 Germany Unemployment Chg Dec
1000 Eurozone Inflation Dec
1000 Eurozone Unemployment Rate Nov
1200 U.S. Mortgage Maret Index weekly
1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index weekly
1315 U.S. ADP National Employment Dec
1330 U.S. International Trade Nov
Grains prices at 0116 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 593.75 2.00 +0.34% +0.81% 600.87 43
CBOT corn 405.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.25% 401.27 52
CBOT soy 1054.00 -1.75 -0.17% +0.84% 1038.93 59
CBOT rice $11.64 $0.03 +0.26% +0.43% $12.27 23
WTI crude $48.09 $0.16 +0.33% -3.90% $59.76 18
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.187 -$0.002 -0.14% -0.50%
USD/AUD 0.806 -0.002 -0.28% -0.26%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential