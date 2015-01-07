* Wheat rises as freezing temperatures hit U.S. crop
* Soy eases from 1-week high, corn dips for 2nd day
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Chicago wheat gained more
ground on Wednesday, adding 2.2 percent in three consecutive
sessions of climbs as bitter cold across the U.S. grain belt
threatened the dormant winter crop.
Soybeans edged lower as the market took a breather after
rallying for the last two sessions on concerns over dry weather
in South America, while corn was largely unchanged.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had gained 0.3
percent to $5.94-3/4 a bushel by 0311 GMT, while March soybeans
lost 0.1 percent to $10.54-1/2 a bushel. Corn was
little changed at $4.05 a bushel.
The rally in U.S. wheat futures is being driven by freezing
temperatures that could hurt the winter crop in the U.S. grain
belt.
Winter wheat conditions deteriorated in several U.S. states
during December, particularly in Illinois, where the crop was
affected by delays in planting, monthly state reports issued by
the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed on Monday.
There was additional support for wheat with Chinese buyers
booking cargoes of high protein wheat possibly from the United
States and Australia. Chinese wheat buyers are likely to step up
imports of higher quality grains to meet a domestic shortfall.
Still, stiff competition for U.S. wheat from cheaper
suppliers in Europe capped gains, analysts said.
"There is threat of frost damage to the winter crop but U.S.
wheat is very expensive, buyers are taking French wheat," said
Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato
Shoji in Tokyo.
"Export demand for U.S. is not improving."
The soybean market, which has gained almost 5 percent in the
last two sessions has been underpinned by concerns over dry
weather in South America amid robust demand.
Dry weather in the key Argentine grains province of Cordoba
will threaten to lower yields of soy and corn crops until
mid-January, when several storm fronts are expected to bring
relief to parched fields, a local meteorologist said.
Grains powerhouse Argentina is a major exporter of corn,
soybeans and soymeal livestock feeds.
Private exporters reported the sale of 243,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China, including 123,000 tonnes for delivery in
the current marketing year, the USDA said on Tuesday. The
announcement followed news of another sale on Monday.
Meanwhile, Informa Economics, the private analytics firm, on
Tuesday trimmed its estimate of 2014 U.S. corn production to
14.425 billion bushels from 14.493 billion previously, and pared
its yield estimate to 172.7 bushels per acre from 174.4.
Grains prices at 0311 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 593.75 2.00 +0.34% +0.81% 600.87 43
CBOT corn 405.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.25% 401.27 52
CBOT soy 1054.50 -1.25 -0.12% +0.88% 1038.95 58
CBOT rice $11.60 -$0.01 -0.09% +0.09% $12.26 23
WTI crude $47.96 $0.03 +0.06% -4.16% $59.76 17
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.187 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.52%
USD/AUD 0.807 -0.002 -0.20% -0.17%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)