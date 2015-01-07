* Wheat rises as freezing temperatures hit U.S. crop

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Chicago wheat gained more ground on Wednesday, adding 2.2 percent in three consecutive sessions of climbs as bitter cold across the U.S. grain belt threatened the dormant winter crop.

Soybeans edged lower as the market took a breather after rallying for the last two sessions on concerns over dry weather in South America, while corn was largely unchanged.

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had gained 0.3 percent to $5.94-3/4 a bushel by 0311 GMT, while March soybeans lost 0.1 percent to $10.54-1/2 a bushel. Corn was little changed at $4.05 a bushel.

The rally in U.S. wheat futures is being driven by freezing temperatures that could hurt the winter crop in the U.S. grain belt.

Winter wheat conditions deteriorated in several U.S. states during December, particularly in Illinois, where the crop was affected by delays in planting, monthly state reports issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed on Monday.

There was additional support for wheat with Chinese buyers booking cargoes of high protein wheat possibly from the United States and Australia. Chinese wheat buyers are likely to step up imports of higher quality grains to meet a domestic shortfall.

Still, stiff competition for U.S. wheat from cheaper suppliers in Europe capped gains, analysts said.

"There is threat of frost damage to the winter crop but U.S. wheat is very expensive, buyers are taking French wheat," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"Export demand for U.S. is not improving."

The soybean market, which has gained almost 5 percent in the last two sessions has been underpinned by concerns over dry weather in South America amid robust demand.

Dry weather in the key Argentine grains province of Cordoba will threaten to lower yields of soy and corn crops until mid-January, when several storm fronts are expected to bring relief to parched fields, a local meteorologist said.

Grains powerhouse Argentina is a major exporter of corn, soybeans and soymeal livestock feeds.

Private exporters reported the sale of 243,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, including 123,000 tonnes for delivery in the current marketing year, the USDA said on Tuesday. The announcement followed news of another sale on Monday.

Meanwhile, Informa Economics, the private analytics firm, on Tuesday trimmed its estimate of 2014 U.S. corn production to 14.425 billion bushels from 14.493 billion previously, and pared its yield estimate to 172.7 bushels per acre from 174.4. Grains prices at 0311 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 593.75 2.00 +0.34% +0.81% 600.87 43 CBOT corn 405.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.25% 401.27 52 CBOT soy 1054.50 -1.25 -0.12% +0.88% 1038.95 58 CBOT rice $11.60 -$0.01 -0.09% +0.09% $12.26 23 WTI crude $47.96 $0.03 +0.06% -4.16% $59.76 17 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.187 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.52% USD/AUD 0.807 -0.002 -0.20% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)