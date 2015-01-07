* Corn has fallen six out of seven sessions * Europe seen giving U.S. wheat stiff competition * Dry South American weather supports soybeans (Adds closing prices and details) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Jan 7 U.S. corn futures fell 2.2 percent on Wednesday, dropping below the key $4 a bushel level on pressure from an industry report that showed demand from the ethanol sector was waning. Wheat futures also declined on concerns about a strong dollar hitting export demand for U.S. offerings amid an ample global supply base. Soybeans ended close to unchanged after trading in negative territory for most of the day. Traders noted investment funds actively selling corn and buying soybeans ahead of the close as part of their January rebalancing. The late moves pushed corn to session lows near the end of trading. Corn futures have fallen in six of the last seven trading days, shedding 4.5 percent during that time as falling crude oil and gasoline prices have cut into demand for corn-based fuel. "We have seen the ethanol margins go into the red," said Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodity Investment Co. "That signals that the (second) biggest user of corn is going to see a slowdown." The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that ethanol stockpiles surged 751,000 barrels to 18.85 million barrels in the week to Jan. 2, the largest in nearly two years. The report pushed ethanol futures to their lowest since June 2010. Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery ended down 8-3/4 cents at $3.96-1/4 a bushel. CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures were 12-1/4 cents lower at $5.79-1/2 a bushel. "We are priced out of the world market," said Bill Gentry, broker at Risk Management Commodities. Stiff competition for U.S. wheat from cheaper suppliers in Europe added to the bearish sentiment hanging over wheat. Traders also noted that some Midwest growing areas received snow this week that will help protect the dormant U.S. crop from sub-zero temperatures that engulfed the region. CBOT March soybeans were 1/2 cents higher at $10.56-1/4 a bushel. Concerns about dry weather curtailing production in the key Argentine crop province of Cordoba underpinned soy futures. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAR5 396.25 -2.16 -8.75 405 SOYBEANS JAN5 1052.75 0.17 1.75 1051 SOY MEAL JAN5 368.5 -0.62 -2.3 370.8 SOYBEAN OIL JAN5 32.98 0.89 0.29 32.69 WHEAT SRW MAR5 579.5 -2.07 -12.25 591.75 ROUGH RICE JAN5 11.41 0.44 0.05 11.36 M.WHEAT EUR MAR5 200 -1.36 -2.75 202.75 LIGHT CRUDE FEB5 48.64 1.48 0.71 47.93 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17547.4 1.01 175.76 17371.64 GOLD LBMA 1215.8 #N/A -2.65 1218.45 BALTIC EXCH DRY 744 -1.85 -14 758 US DOLLAR INDEX 91.892 0.43 0.393 91.499 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by James Dalgleish and Peter Galloway)