SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Chicago corn futures were largely unchanged on Thursday after dropping for the last two sessions as falling crude oil prices reduce demand for corn-based fuel ethanol amid plentiful supplies from a record U.S. harvest. Wheat edged lower following a more than 2 percent drop in the last session as the strengthening dollar made U.S. exports uncompetitive. FUNDAMENTALS * Corn futures have lost 4.5 percent since the beginning of last week as falling crude oil and gasoline prices have cut into demand for ethanol. * The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that ethanol stockpiles surged 751,000 barrels to 18.85 million barrels in the week to Jan. 2, the largest in nearly two years. * Falling energy costs have reduced the appeal for renewable fuels which are largely made from grains and oilseeds. * Traders noted investment funds actively selling corn and buying soybeans ahead of the close as part of their January rebalancing. * Commodity funds sold a net 10,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also sold 4,000 contracts in wheat and were net even in soybeans. * Stiff competition for U.S. wheat from cheaper suppliers in Europe is adding to the bearish sentiment hanging over the wheat market. Traders also noted that some Midwest growing areas received snow this week that will help protect the dormant U.S. crop from sub-zero temperatures that engulfed the region. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Feb. 8 to 18. MARKET NEWS * The euro held near a nine-year low early on Thursday, having been in the firing line again as investors wagered the European Central Bank would have to take bolder stimulus steps to combat growing deflationary pressures in the zone. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial Orders Nov 1000 Eurozone Producer Prices MM Nov 1000 Eurozone Retail Sales MM Nov 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Jan 1230 U.S. Challenger Layoffs Dec 1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Weekly Prices at 0142 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 579.00 -0.50 -0.09% -2.15% 601.38 33 CBOT corn 396.25 0.00 +0.00% -2.16% 400.72 40 CBOT soy 1054.75 -1.50 -0.14% -0.09% 1039.48 59 CBOT rice $11.65 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.34% $12.23 28 WTI crude $49.44 $0.79 +1.62% +3.15% $58.90 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.183 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.51% USD/AUD 0.809 0.002 +0.21% +0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)