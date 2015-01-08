* Slowing ethanol demand weighs on U.S. corn futures

* U.S. exporters struggle to sell wheat as dollar firms (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Chicago corn futures dipped for a third straight session on Thursday, as falling crude oil prices reduce demand for corn-based fuel ethanol amid plentiful supplies from a record U.S. harvest.

Wheat edged lower following a more than 2-percent drop the session before as a stronger dollar dents the appeal of U.S. exports.

"Corn is developing a weak look about it. Again it cannot sustain above $4 (a bushel)," Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture strategy for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.

Chicago Board of Trade March corn had eased 0.1 percent to $3.95-3/4 a bushel by 0335 GMT, while wheat lost 0.4 percent to $5.77-1/4 a bushel.

Corn futures have declined 4.5 percent since the beginning of last week as falling crude oil and gasoline prices have cut into demand for ethanol.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that ethanol stockpiles surged 751,000 barrels to 18.85 million barrels in the week to Jan. 2, the largest in nearly two years.

Falling energy costs have reduced the appeal for renewable fuels which are largely made from grains and oilseeds.

Traders noted investment funds actively selling corn and buying soybeans ahead of the close as part of their January rebalancing.

Commodity funds sold a net 10,000 CBOT contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also sold 4,000 contracts in wheat and were net even in soybeans.

Stiff competition for U.S. wheat from cheaper suppliers in Europe is adding to the bearish sentiment hanging over the wheat market.

Traders in the U.S. on Wednesday also noted that some Midwest growing areas received snow this week that will help protect the dormant U.S. crop from sub-zero temperatures that engulfed the region.

A strengthening dollar is making things worse for U.S. exporters as greenback-priced commodities become more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

The euro wobbled near a nine-year low on Thursday as investors wagered the European Central Bank would have to take bolder stimulus steps to combat growing deflationary pressures in the zone.

Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Feb. 8 to 18.

Prices at 0335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 577.25 -2.25 -0.39% -2.45% 601.32 32 CBOT corn 395.75 -0.50 -0.13% -2.28% 400.70 39 CBOT soy 1055.50 -0.75 -0.07% -0.02% 1039.50 59 CBOT rice $11.65 $0.00 +0.00% +0.39% $12.23 28 WTI crude $49.10 $0.45 +0.92% +2.44% $58.89 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.182 -$0.001 -0.12% -0.55% USD/AUD 0.811 0.003 +0.37% +0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry and Joseph Radford)