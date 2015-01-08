* Soybeans sag on profit taking * Wheat hits lowest since November 28 * Firm dollar hangs over U.S. commodities (Updates with closing prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Jan 8 U.S. wheat futures fell 2.2 percent to a six-week low on Thursday on poor export demand and easing concerns about crop damage despite sub-zero temperatures settling in across key U.S. growing regions, traders said. "Yes, it did get very cold overnight," Joe Barker, market analyst at CHS Hedging said in a note to clients. "But I would say that it was generally not quite as cold as forecasted. I have already seen reports from private forecasters that are walking back their initial concerns about winterkill." Forecasts called for the deep freeze to last for the next few days. Warming temperatures are expected to arrive early next week. Weak exports also weighed on corn, which fell for the seventh time in eight sessions. Soybean futures dropped on a profit-taking setback after overnight strength pushed prices to a 10-day high. Wheat came under pressure following a U.S. Agriculture Department report that showed weekly export sales for the 2014/15 marketing year came in at a disappointing 151,000 tonnes. The decision by Egypt's GASC to buy 180,000 tonnes of French wheat in their latest tender illustrated how uncompetitive U.S. supplies were on the world market. Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for March delivery ended down 12-1/2 cents at $5.67 a bushel. The session low of $5.65-3/4 was the lowest for the front-month contract since Nov. 28. CBOT March corn was 2 cents lower at $3.94-1/4 a bushel, with traders citing technical weakness after the market failed to hold overnight gains. "Corn was easier most of the session, slipping on some chart selling and anticipation of index fund rebalancing," Charlie Sernatinger, analyst with ED&F Man Capital said in a note to clients. Strength in the dollar, which held at nine-year highs against a currency basket, and caution ahead of closely watched government crop estimates kept bargain hunters on the sidelines. CBOT March soybeans were down 8 cents at $10.48-1/4 a bushel, snapping a three-session stretch of gains despite bigger-than-expected weekly export sales and a flash 118,000 tonne sale to China. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAR5 394.25 -0.5 -2 396.25 SOYBEANS JAN5 1045 -0.74 -7.75 1052.75 SOY MEAL JAN5 361.3 -1.95 -7.2 368.5 SOYBEAN OIL JAN5 33.58 1.82 0.6 32.98 WHEAT SRW MAR5 567 -2.16 -12.5 579.5 ROUGH RICE JAN5 11.295 -1.01 -0.115 11.41 M.WHEAT EUR MAR5 196.5 -1.87 -3.75 200.25 LIGHT CRUDE FEB5 48.67 0.04 0.02 48.65 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17897.98 1.78 313.46 17584.52 GOLD LBMA 1207.1 #N/A -2.95 1210.05 BALTIC EXCH DRY 724 -2.69 -20 744 US DOLLAR INDEX 92.359 0.51 0.469 91.89 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Michael Perry, Joseph Radford, David Evans and Meredith Mazzilli)