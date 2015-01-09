SYDNEY, Jan 9 U.S. wheat futures extended losses
into a third session on Friday, touching a six-week low as week
export demand weighed.
Wheat is set to finish down for a third consecutive week
despite fears that freezing weather could further damage U.S.
crops.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat was down more
than 2.5 percent for the week.
* March wheat futures fell as low as $5.65-3/4 a bushel on
Friday, the lowest since November 28.
* March soybeans were up more than 4 percent for the
week, their biggest seven-day gain in 2-1/2 months.
* March corn has lost 0.5 percent so far this week in
its second-straight weekly loss.
* A decision by Egypt's GASC to buy 180,000 tonnes of French
wheat in their latest tender helped illustrate how uncompetitive
U.S. supplies have become on the world market.
* Forecasters said the deep freeze in the United States
would last for the next few days. Warming temperatures are
expected to arrive early next week.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was near a nine-year low on Friday on growing
expectations the European Central Bank would embark on
quantitative easing, while the dollar held firm before U.S. jobs
data that could cement the case for a rate hike by the Federal
Reserve.
* Global oil prices were little changed for a second
straight day on Thursday after better-than-expected U.S. jobs
data helped the market hold ground after a 10-percent loss
earlier in the week.
* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday, boosted
by expectations the U.S. economy would continue to improve and
by hopes for more aggressive action from the European Central
Bank.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Nov
0700 Germany Trade Balance, EUR, SA Nov
0745 France Industrial Output MM Nov
1330 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Dec
1330 U.S. Unemployment Rate Dec
1500 U.S. Wholesale Inventories Nov
1500 U.S. ECRI weekly
Grains prices at 0132 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 566.00 -1.00 -0.18% -2.33% 601.25 27
CBOT corn 393.50 -0.75 -0.19% -0.69% 400.42 37
CBOT soy 1047.75 -0.50 -0.05% -0.80% 1038.92 56
CBOT rice $11.55 $0.03 +0.22% -0.86% $12.19 24
WTI crude $49.08 $0.29 +0.59% +0.88% $58.05 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.181 $0.002 +0.14% -0.24%
USD/AUD 0.813 0.001 +0.14% +0.69%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)