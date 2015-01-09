SYDNEY, Jan 9 U.S. wheat futures extended losses into a third session on Friday, touching a six-week low as week export demand weighed. Wheat is set to finish down for a third consecutive week despite fears that freezing weather could further damage U.S. crops. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat was down more than 2.5 percent for the week. * March wheat futures fell as low as $5.65-3/4 a bushel on Friday, the lowest since November 28. * March soybeans were up more than 4 percent for the week, their biggest seven-day gain in 2-1/2 months. * March corn has lost 0.5 percent so far this week in its second-straight weekly loss. * A decision by Egypt's GASC to buy 180,000 tonnes of French wheat in their latest tender helped illustrate how uncompetitive U.S. supplies have become on the world market. * Forecasters said the deep freeze in the United States would last for the next few days. Warming temperatures are expected to arrive early next week. MARKET NEWS * The euro was near a nine-year low on Friday on growing expectations the European Central Bank would embark on quantitative easing, while the dollar held firm before U.S. jobs data that could cement the case for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. * Global oil prices were little changed for a second straight day on Thursday after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data helped the market hold ground after a 10-percent loss earlier in the week. * U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday, boosted by expectations the U.S. economy would continue to improve and by hopes for more aggressive action from the European Central Bank. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Nov 0700 Germany Trade Balance, EUR, SA Nov 0745 France Industrial Output MM Nov 1330 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Dec 1330 U.S. Unemployment Rate Dec 1500 U.S. Wholesale Inventories Nov 1500 U.S. ECRI weekly Grains prices at 0132 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 566.00 -1.00 -0.18% -2.33% 601.25 27 CBOT corn 393.50 -0.75 -0.19% -0.69% 400.42 37 CBOT soy 1047.75 -0.50 -0.05% -0.80% 1038.92 56 CBOT rice $11.55 $0.03 +0.22% -0.86% $12.19 24 WTI crude $49.08 $0.29 +0.59% +0.88% $58.05 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.181 $0.002 +0.14% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.813 0.001 +0.14% +0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)