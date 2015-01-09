* Wheat falls for 3rd day on weak U.S. exports

* Lower energy prices hit corn demand for ethanol (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Chicago wheat fell for a third consecutive session on Friday to its lowest in six weeks as slowing demand for U.S. supplies continued to drag on prices.

Corn dropped for a fourth day, with the market on track for a second week of losses as weaker energy prices curb demand from ethanol manufacturers.

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat is down 2.9 percent this week, bringing three straight weeks of decline to almost 11 percent. Corn has fallen 0.6 percent this week, adding to a 4.6-percent drop last week.

"U.S. export numbers were not great which is not helping the market," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne.

"The ability of ethanol manufacturers and blenders to pay $4 a bushel for corn is pretty questionable, given the fall we have seen in energy prices."

A decision by Egypt's GASC to buy 180,000 tonnes of French wheat in their latest tender helped illustrate how uncompetitive U.S. supplies have become on the world market.

Wheat came under pressure following a U.S. Department of Agriculture report that showed weekly export sales for the 2014/15 marketing year came in at a disappointing 151,000 tonnes.

Forecasters said the deep freeze in the United States would last for the next few days, with warming temperatures expected to arrive early next week - reducing the risk to the dormant winter crop.

On Friday, CBOT wheat fell around half a percent to $5.63-3/4 a bushel, its lowest since November 28 and corn lost 0.2 percent to $3.93-1/2 a bushel.

Weak exports also weighed on corn, which fell for the seventh time in eight sessions.

Falling energy costs have reduced the appeal for renewable fuels which are largely made from grains and oilseeds.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that ethanol stockpiles surged 751,000 barrels to 18.85 million barrels in the week to Jan. 2, the largest in nearly two years.

Oil prices were heading for a seventh weekly loss on Friday, with key producers showing no signs of cutting output in the face of a global supply glut.

Prices at 0316 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 564.25 -2.75 -0.49% -2.63% 601.19 26 CBOT corn 393.50 -0.75 -0.19% -0.69% 400.42 37 CBOT soy 1044.25 -4.00 -0.38% -1.14% 1038.80 54 CBOT rice $11.58 $0.05 +0.48% -0.60% $12.19 24 WTI crude $49.18 $0.39 +0.80% +1.09% $58.05 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.180 $0.001 +0.08% -0.30% USD/AUD 0.814 0.002 +0.21% +0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)