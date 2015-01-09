* Wheat falls for 3rd day on weak U.S. exports
* Lower energy prices hit corn demand for ethanol
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Chicago wheat fell for a third
consecutive session on Friday to its lowest in six weeks as
slowing demand for U.S. supplies continued to drag on prices.
Corn dropped for a fourth day, with the market on track for
a second week of losses as weaker energy prices curb demand from
ethanol manufacturers.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat is down 2.9 percent
this week, bringing three straight weeks of decline to almost 11
percent. Corn has fallen 0.6 percent this week, adding to
a 4.6-percent drop last week.
"U.S. export numbers were not great which is not helping the
market," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ
Bank in Melbourne.
"The ability of ethanol manufacturers and blenders to pay $4
a bushel for corn is pretty questionable, given the fall we have
seen in energy prices."
A decision by Egypt's GASC to buy 180,000 tonnes of French
wheat in their latest tender helped illustrate how uncompetitive
U.S. supplies have become on the world market.
Wheat came under pressure following a U.S. Department of
Agriculture report that showed weekly export sales for the
2014/15 marketing year came in at a disappointing 151,000
tonnes.
Forecasters said the deep freeze in the United States would
last for the next few days, with warming temperatures expected
to arrive early next week - reducing the risk to the dormant
winter crop.
On Friday, CBOT wheat fell around half a percent to
$5.63-3/4 a bushel, its lowest since November 28 and corn lost
0.2 percent to $3.93-1/2 a bushel.
Weak exports also weighed on corn, which fell for the
seventh time in eight sessions.
Falling energy costs have reduced the appeal for renewable
fuels which are largely made from grains and oilseeds.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday
that ethanol stockpiles surged 751,000 barrels to 18.85 million
barrels in the week to Jan. 2, the largest in nearly two years.
Oil prices were heading for a seventh weekly loss on Friday,
with key producers showing no signs of cutting output in the
face of a global supply glut.
Prices at 0316 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 564.25 -2.75 -0.49% -2.63% 601.19 26
CBOT corn 393.50 -0.75 -0.19% -0.69% 400.42 37
CBOT soy 1044.25 -4.00 -0.38% -1.14% 1038.80 54
CBOT rice $11.58 $0.05 +0.48% -0.60% $12.19 24
WTI crude $49.18 $0.39 +0.80% +1.09% $58.05 28
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.180 $0.001 +0.08% -0.30%
USD/AUD 0.814 0.002 +0.21% +0.77%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)