* U.S. wheat at 6-week low, faces stiff export competition * Corn steadies after three-day slide * Trade subdued ahead of USDA report (Updates with closing prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Jan 9 U.S. corn and soybean futures firmed on Friday, supported by strong export demand, while wheat weakened slightly as traders evened up positions ahead of a key U.S. government report on crop production and supplies, traders said. Corn posted the biggest gain, rallying 1.5 percent. A round of pre-report short covering following three straight days of declines added support. "Guys are getting lined up for that report," said Chris Robinson, senior trader at Top Third Ag Marketing. "There was not a big trading range." On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will publish its world grain supply and demand forecasts, quarterly U.S. grain stocks estimates and a first estimate of the 2015 U.S. wheat area. Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat dipped to a fresh six-week low during the overnight session, with U.S. offerings seen too expensive to attract export business amid ample global supplies. CBOT March wheat settled 3-1/4 cents lower at $5.63-3/4 a bushel. Prices fell 3.2 percent this week, their third straight week of declines. CBOT March corn was 6 cents higher at $4.00-1/4 a bushel and posted a weekly gain of 1.1 percent. Front-month corn has risen in six of the past seven weeks. USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 136,000 tonnes of corn to South Korea, as well as 116,000 tonnes of sorghum to unknown destinations. Traders noted some bargain buying in corn after the March contract dipped below its 50-day moving average during the overnight session. The contract has not closed below that key technical level since October. CBOT soybeans for March delivery were 4 cents higher at $10.52-1/4 a bushel. The front-month contract rose 4.9 percent this week, its biggest gain since late October. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAR5 400.25 1.52 6 394.25 SOYBEANS JAN5 1051.5 0.62 6.5 1045 SOY MEAL JAN5 363.8 0.69 2.5 361.3 SOYBEAN OIL JAN5 33.54 -0.12 -0.04 33.58 WHEAT SRW MAR5 563.75 -0.57 -3.25 567 ROUGH RICE JAN5 11.325 0.27 0.03 11.295 M.WHEAT EUR MAR5 195 -0.89 -1.75 196.75 LIGHT CRUDE FEB5 48.37 -0.86 -0.42 48.79 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17764.92 -0.8 -142.95 17907.87 GOLD LBMA 1219.86 #N/A 11.23 1208.63 BALTIC EXCH DRY 709 -2.07 -15 724 US DOLLAR INDEX 91.929 -0.48 -0.439 92.368 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). (Additional reporting by Gus Trmpiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford, David Evans and Peter Galloway)