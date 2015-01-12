SYDNEY, Jan 12 U.S. corn futures edged lower on
Monday as traders squared positions ahead of the publication of
a widely watched U.S. government crop report later in the
session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat was near
unchanged at $5.63-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent
on Friday.
* March soybeans were also little changed at $10.52 a
bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Friday.
* March corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.99-3/4 a bushel,
having gained 1.5 percent in the previous session.
* On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will publish
its world grain supply and demand forecasts, quarterly U.S.
grain stocks estimates and a first estimate of the 2015 U.S.
wheat area.
* Wheat under pressure as U.S. offerings are seen too
expensive to attract export business amid ample global supplies.
* USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of
136,000 tonnes of corn to South Korea, as well as 116,000 tonnes
of sorghum to unknown destinations.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed losses early on Monday, having suffered
a setback after an unexpected fall in U.S. wages tainted what
was otherwise a robust report on the labour market.
* U.S. crude oil prices slid in opening trade on Sunday
evening while diesel futures rose after refineries in
Philadelphia and Ohio were hit hard by fires over the weekend,
curtailing production of fuels and demand for crude.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 India Industrial Output YY* Nov
1500 U.S. Employment Trends Dec
1700 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Wheat Dec
1700 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Corn Dec
1700 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Soy Dec
Grains prices at 0136 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 563.50 -0.25 -0.04% -0.62% 601.20 25
CBOT corn 399.75 -0.50 -0.12% +1.40% 400.64 47
CBOT soy 1052.00 -0.25 -0.02% +0.36% 1039.00 56
CBOT rice $11.53 -$0.02 -0.17% +0.00% $12.16 27
WTI crude $47.51 -$0.85 -1.76% -2.62% $57.15 17
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.186 $0.002 +0.19% +0.59%
USD/AUD 0.823 0.003 +0.34% +1.31%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)