By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 Chicago wheat was largely
unchanged on Monday, trading near its lowest since late November
as a lack of demand for expensive U.S. cargoes weighed on
prices.
Corn eased after rallying in the previous session, while
soybeans were nearly flat with investors squaring positions
ahead of key U.S. government reports on global supply and demand
for agricultural products due at 1700 GMT.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat eased a quarter of
a cent to $5.63-1/2 a bushel by 0246 GMT, not far from Friday's
low of $5.61-3/4 a bushel, its weakest since Nov. 28.
Corn gave up 0.2 percent to $3.99-1/2 a bushel and
soybeans were trading a quarter of a cent higher at
$10.52-1/2 a bushel.
"(Chicago March) wheat at $5.50 a bushel will mean the
premium for Russian export worries will largely have gone,"
Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture strategy for the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.
"The market does have tonight's USDA crop report in focus -
the U.S. domestic feed number is critical," he said referring to
corn prices.
U.S. wheat climbed to its highest in almost seven months in
December on concerns over export curbs in leading supplier
Russia. But most of those gains have eased in the past three
weeks as plentiful global supplies weighed on the market.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will publish its world
grain supply and demand forecasts, quarterly U.S. grain stocks
estimates and a first estimate of the 2015 U.S. wheat area.
Wheat is under pressure as U.S. offerings are seen too
expensive to attract export business amid ample global supplies.
The USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of
136,000 tonnes of corn to South Korea, as well as 116,000 tonnes
of sorghum to unknown destinations.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to Jan. 6, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to net long
position in soybeans.
Prices at 0246 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 563.50 -0.25 -0.04% -0.62% 601.20 25
CBOT corn 399.50 -0.75 -0.19% +1.33% 400.63 47
CBOT soy 1052.50 0.25 +0.02% +0.41% 1039.02 59
CBOT rice $11.53 -$0.02 -0.13% +0.04% $12.16 27
WTI crude $47.68 -$0.68 -1.41% -2.28% $57.16 18
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.185 $0.002 +0.13% +0.53%
USD/AUD 0.822 0.002 +0.29% +1.26%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)