(Updates U.S. market activity to close) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Jan 12 U.S. soybean futures fell more than 3 percent on Monday, their largest daily decline since June, after a record supply outlook from the U.S. Department of Agriculture triggered investment fund liquidation. Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures also were lower on pressure from larger-than-expected global supply forecasts while corn reversed from earlier losses after USDA pegged domestic supplies smaller than analysts anticipated. "Going forward we're going to have a hard time keeping the soybean price up. It's going to be hard for the soybean bulls to have a whole lot to chew on," said CHS Hedging analyst Joe Lardy. As of Dec. 1, U.S. commercial handlers were holding the largest ever soybean supplies following last year's record harvest while South American farmers were likely to gather their biggest soy crops in history, USDA data showed. Most-active CBOT March soybeans finished 36-1/4 cents lower at $10.16-/1/2 per bushel, a one-week low. The session declines were the largest since a USDA report on June 30 that showed U.S. farmers had planted record acres of the crop. Corn for March delivery was up 1-3/4 cents at $4.01-3/4, with the tumble in soybeans and in crude oil pulling corn from its earlier high of $4.07. Investment funds sold 14,000 soy contracts and 5,000 wheat contracts and bought 8,000 corn contracts, trade sources said. Estimated volume showed the most-active trading day in months, according to Reuters data. The government lifted its expected use of U.S. corn for ethanol and reduced the corn yield, resulting in a slightly smaller stockpile that still was the largest in history. U.S. wheat plantings were smaller than expected but global supplies were likely to remain robust, weighing on prices. CBOT March wheat was 8-1/4 cents lower at $5.55-1/2. The acres that were not planted with wheat in the United States could instead be planted with soybeans later this year, said Allendale Inc analyst Rich Nelson. "Winter wheat seedings were a full 2 million acres under the average guess. That would imply we will have plenty of acres waiting for spring planting," Nelson said. Prices at 2:12 p.m. CST (2012 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 401.75 1.75 0.4% -4.8% CBOT soy 1016.50 -36.25 -3.4% -22.6% CBOT meal 356.40 -7.30 -2.0% -18.6% CBOT soyoil 32.50 -1.09 -3.3% -16.3% CBOT wheat 556.00 -8.25 -1.5% -8.1% CBOT rice 1131.50 -8.00 -0.7% -27.0% EU wheat 192.25 -2.50 -1.3% -8.0% US crude 45.96 -2.4 -5.0% -53.3% Dow Jones 17,637 -101 -0.6% 6.4% Gold 1233.56 10.91 0.9% 2.3% Euro/dollar 1.1837 -0.0002 0.0% -13.3% Dollar Index 91.9980 0.0630 0.1% 14.9% Baltic Freight 723 14 2.0% -68.2% (Additional reporting by Meredith Davis and Karl Plume in Chicago, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Tom Brown, Gunna Dickson and Alan Crosby)