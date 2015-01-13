SYDNEY, Jan 13 U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding slightly from losses of more than 3 percent in the previous session, though U.S. government forecasts of bumper global supplies capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.54 percent to $10.21-1/4 a bushel, having slumped 3.4 percent on Monday when prices hit a one-week low of $10.15-1/2 a bushel. * March corn rose 0.7 percent to $4.04-3/4 a bushel, after gaining 2.2 percent in the previous session, when prices earlier touched their lowest since Dec. 10 at $3.90 a bushel. * March wheat climbed 0.2 percent to $5.56-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Monday when prices marked $5.54 a bushel - the lowest since Nov. 25. * As of Dec. 1, U.S. commercial handlers were holding the largest ever soybean supplies following last year's record harvest, while South American farmers were likely to gather their biggest soy crops in history, USDA data showed. * The USDA also said that U.S. corn stocks were a record 11.203 billion bushels as of Dec. 1 despite surprisingly large cuts to its production and yield readings. * U.S. farmers cut their winter wheat plantings by 4.6 percent to 40.452 million acres, below the low end of a range of analyst forecasts. * The government lifted its expected use of U.S. corn for ethanol and reduced the corn yield, resulting in a slightly smaller stockpile as of the start of December, which was still the largest in history. MARKET NEWS * The dollar got off on the backfoot against the yen on Tuesday, as Treasury yields fell on increased demand for safe-haven assets amid plunging oil prices and weaker stock markets. * Oil fell 5 percent to its lowest in nearly six years on Monday, extending the second-deepest rout on record, after Goldman Sachs warned that prices would fall further and Gulf oil producers showed no sign of cutting output. * U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0500 Japan Economy Watchers Poll Dec China Exports Dec China Imports Dec 0700 Germany Wholesale Price Index Dec 1355 U.S. Redbook MM Weekly 1400 U.S. NFIB Business Optimism Dec 1500 U.S. IBD Economic Optimism Jan 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly Grains prices at 0140 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 556.50 1.00 +0.18% -1.29% 600.20 24 CBOT corn 404.75 2.75 +0.68% +1.12% 401.20 56 CBOT soy 1021.50 5.50 +0.54% -2.92% 1037.75 42 CBOT rice $11.47 $0.01 +0.09% -0.65% $12.12 25 WTI crude $45.46 -$0.61 -1.32% -6.00% $56.41 14 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.184 $0.001 +0.07% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.816 0.000 +0.02% -0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)