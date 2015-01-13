* Soybeans dip after biggest one-day decline in 6 months

* Record S.American production to flood the market - USDA

* China's December soybean imports hit record high (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Chicago soybeans edged higher on Tuesday as the market steadied after suffering its biggest one-day decline since June because of expectations of record production in South America.

Corn rose for a third consecutive day, buoyed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's estimate of tighter domestic supplies, while wheat ticked up after sliding in the previous session to its lowest level since Nov. 25.

Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $10.20-1/2 a bushel as of 0355 GMT, having slumped 3.4 percent on Monday when the price hit a one-week low of $10.15-1/2.

March corn rose 0.6 percent to $4.04-1/4 a bushel, adding to a 0.4 percent gain in the previous session, and wheat gained 0.3 percent to $5.57 a bushel after falling 1.5 percent on Monday to a six-week low.

U.S. commercial handlers were holding the largest ever soybean supplies as of Dec. 1 following last year's record harvest, while South American farmers were likely to gather their biggest soy crop in history, the USDA data showed.

"Perhaps this is the moment when the weight of impending supply finally penetrates the market's psyche," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.

"Weather forecasters continue to expect South American weather to largely remain very supportive of crop development so there are few worries that the forecasts will not be correct."

Still, there was some support from China, the world's top importer, with data showing it bought record soybean volumes in December, although analysts said demand was likely to cool down.

It imported 8.53 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up 41.5 percent on the month and 16.8 percent higher than the previous record set in December last year, customs data showed.

"Chinese soybean demand has been very strong because of lower global prices, which resulted in positive crush margins," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"But we are likely to see some decline in imports, especially in February, because of the Lunar New Year holiday season."

The USDA also said U.S. corn stocks were a record 11.203 billion bushels as of Dec. 1 despite surprisingly large cuts to its production and yield readings.

The government lifted its expected use of U.S. corn for ethanol and reduced the corn yield, resulting in a slightly smaller stockpile as of the start of December, although it was still the largest in history.

Prices at 0355 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 557.00 1.50 +0.27% -1.20% 600.22 25 CBOT corn 404.25 2.25 +0.56% +1.00% 401.18 56 CBOT soy 1020.50 4.50 +0.44% -3.02% 1037.72 42 CBOT rice $11.48 $0.01 +0.13% -0.61% $12.12 25 WTI crude $45.26 -$0.81 -1.76% -6.41% $56.41 14 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.185 $0.002 +0.15% +0.10% USD/AUD 0.819 0.003 +0.38% -0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)