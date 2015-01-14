SYDNEY, Jan 14 U.S. corn futures edged lower on Wednesday as prices held around a one-month low touched in the previous session when ample global supplies drove losses of more than 4 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.85-1/4 a bushel, having slumped 4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a one-month low of $3.84-1/2 a bushel. * March soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $10.08-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Tuesday. * March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $5.49-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Tuesday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted record-large global soy supplies and the largest domestic corn supply in history. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that U.S. corn stocks were a record 11.203 billion bushels as of Dec. 1, 2014 despite surprisingly large cuts to its production and yield readings. * U.S. farmers cut their winter wheat plantings by 4.6 percent to 40.452 million acres, below the low end of a range of analysts' forecasts. MARKET NEWS * The dollar neared one-month lows against the yen early on Wednesday as U.S. yields continued to shrink, but it scaled a nine-year peak on the euro as bolder stimulus from the European Central Bank seemed imminent. * Oil tumbled 5 percent to near six-year lows before recovering ground on Tuesday, and Brent briefly traded at par to U.S. crude for the first time in three months as some traders moved to take advantage of ample storage space in the United States. * U.S. stocks ended down slightly in a volatile session on Tuesday, led by a drop in materials and energy shares following further weakness in commodity prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Current Account Nov 1000 Eurozone Industrial Production Nov 1200 U.S. Mortgage Market Index Weekly 1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index Weekly 1330 U.S. Retail Sales MM Dec 1330 U.S. Import Prices MM Dec 1500 U.S. Business Inventories MM Nov 1530 U.S. EIA Crude Stocks Weekly 1530 U.S. EIA Dist. Stocks Weekly 1530 U.S. EIA Gasoline Stk Weekly Grains prices at 0125 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 549.25 1.25 +0.23% -1.13% 598.00 22 CBOT corn 385.25 -0.50 -0.13% -4.17% 400.42 34 CBOT soy 1008.25 4.25 +0.42% -0.76% 1036.64 37 CBOT rice $11.45 $0.00 +0.00% -0.87% $12.12 25 WTI crude $46.11 $0.22 +0.48% +0.09% $55.66 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.177 $0.000 -0.03% -0.55% USD/AUD 0.817 0.000 +0.05% +0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)