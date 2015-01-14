SYDNEY, Jan 14 U.S. corn futures edged lower on
Wednesday as prices held around a one-month low touched in the
previous session when ample global supplies drove losses of more
than 4 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March corn fell 0.1 percent
to $3.85-1/4 a bushel, having slumped 4 percent in the previous
session when prices hit a one-month low of $3.84-1/2 a bushel.
* March soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $10.08-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
* March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $5.49-1/4 a bushel,
having closed down 1.4 percent on Tuesday.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted record-large
global soy supplies and the largest domestic corn supply in
history.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said that U.S. corn stocks
were a record 11.203 billion bushels as of Dec. 1, 2014 despite
surprisingly large cuts to its production and yield readings.
* U.S. farmers cut their winter wheat plantings by 4.6
percent to 40.452 million acres, below the low end of a range of
analysts' forecasts.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar neared one-month lows against the yen early on
Wednesday as U.S. yields continued to shrink, but it scaled a
nine-year peak on the euro as bolder stimulus from the European
Central Bank seemed imminent.
* Oil tumbled 5 percent to near six-year lows before
recovering ground on Tuesday, and Brent briefly traded at par to
U.S. crude for the first time in three months as some traders
moved to take advantage of ample storage space in the United
States.
* U.S. stocks ended down slightly in a volatile session on
Tuesday, led by a drop in materials and energy shares following
further weakness in commodity prices.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0745 France Current Account Nov
1000 Eurozone Industrial Production Nov
1200 U.S. Mortgage Market Index Weekly
1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index Weekly
1330 U.S. Retail Sales MM Dec
1330 U.S. Import Prices MM Dec
1500 U.S. Business Inventories MM Nov
1530 U.S. EIA Crude Stocks Weekly
1530 U.S. EIA Dist. Stocks Weekly
1530 U.S. EIA Gasoline Stk Weekly
Grains prices at 0125 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 549.25 1.25 +0.23% -1.13% 598.00 22
CBOT corn 385.25 -0.50 -0.13% -4.17% 400.42 34
CBOT soy 1008.25 4.25 +0.42% -0.76% 1036.64 37
CBOT rice $11.45 $0.00 +0.00% -0.87% $12.12 25
WTI crude $46.11 $0.22 +0.48% +0.09% $55.66 16
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.177 $0.000 -0.03% -0.55%
USD/AUD 0.817 0.000 +0.05% +0.16%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)