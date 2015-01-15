SYDNEY, Jan 15 U.S. corn futures climbed on
Thursday, rebounding from total losses of more than 5 percent in
the previous two sessions, though bumper global supplies kept a
lid on gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March corn rose 0.6 percent
to $3.83-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent in the
previous session.
* Corn prices hit a five-week low of $5.76 a bushel the
session before.
* March soybeans climbed 0.82 percent to $10.17-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 0.52 percent on Wednesday when prices hit
$9.92-3/4 a bushel - their lowest since Dec. 3.
* March wheat climbed 0.37 percent to $5.39-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1.9 percent on Wednesday when prices
marked their lowest since Nov. 20 at $5.36 a bushel.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration said ethanol
stockpiles jumped more than 1 million barrels in a week to the
largest supplies in about two years.
* Taiwan and South Korea have also recently purchased U.S.
corn.
* Grains remain under pressure following U.S. Department of
Agriculture forecasts earlier in the week.
* USDA predicted record-large global soy supplies and the
largest domestic corn supply in history.
* U.S. commercial handlers were holding the largest ever
soybean supplies as of Dec. 1 following last year's record
harvest, while South American farmers were likely to gather
their biggest soy crop in history, the USDA data showed.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed losses early on Thursday, having
retreated across the board after a surprisingly big fall in U.S.
retail sales pulled U.S. yields sharply lower.
* World oil prices had their biggest surge in 2-1/2 years on
Wednesday, rebounding from a nearly six-year low as traders
turned away from the bearish pressures of a worldwide glut to
cover themselves on expiring options.
* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Wednesday as a World
Bank forecast fueled concerns about global economic weakness and
copper prices sank, although a late-day rebound in energy shares
left the market well off its lows after a volatile session.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany GDP 2014
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Nov
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Jan
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jan
Grains prices at 0124 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 539.75 2.00 +0.37% -1.51% 595.50 21
CBOT corn 383.25 2.25 +0.59% -0.65% 400.34 35
CBOT soy 1017.50 8.25 +0.82% +1.34% 1037.17 32
CBOT rice $11.16 $0.00 +0.04% -2.53% $12.04 18
WTI crude $48.35 -$0.13 -0.27% +5.36% $55.12 36
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.177 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.01%
USD/AUD 0.821 0.006 +0.75% +0.51%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)