SYDNEY, Jan 15 U.S. corn futures climbed on Thursday, rebounding from total losses of more than 5 percent in the previous two sessions, though bumper global supplies kept a lid on gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March corn rose 0.6 percent to $3.83-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent in the previous session. * Corn prices hit a five-week low of $5.76 a bushel the session before. * March soybeans climbed 0.82 percent to $10.17-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.52 percent on Wednesday when prices hit $9.92-3/4 a bushel - their lowest since Dec. 3. * March wheat climbed 0.37 percent to $5.39-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.9 percent on Wednesday when prices marked their lowest since Nov. 20 at $5.36 a bushel. * U.S. Energy Information Administration said ethanol stockpiles jumped more than 1 million barrels in a week to the largest supplies in about two years. * Taiwan and South Korea have also recently purchased U.S. corn. * Grains remain under pressure following U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts earlier in the week. * USDA predicted record-large global soy supplies and the largest domestic corn supply in history. * U.S. commercial handlers were holding the largest ever soybean supplies as of Dec. 1 following last year's record harvest, while South American farmers were likely to gather their biggest soy crop in history, the USDA data showed. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed losses early on Thursday, having retreated across the board after a surprisingly big fall in U.S. retail sales pulled U.S. yields sharply lower. * World oil prices had their biggest surge in 2-1/2 years on Wednesday, rebounding from a nearly six-year low as traders turned away from the bearish pressures of a worldwide glut to cover themselves on expiring options. * U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Wednesday as a World Bank forecast fueled concerns about global economic weakness and copper prices sank, although a late-day rebound in energy shares left the market well off its lows after a volatile session. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany GDP 2014 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Nov 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Jan 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jan Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 539.75 2.00 +0.37% -1.51% 595.50 21 CBOT corn 383.25 2.25 +0.59% -0.65% 400.34 35 CBOT soy 1017.50 8.25 +0.82% +1.34% 1037.17 32 CBOT rice $11.16 $0.00 +0.04% -2.53% $12.04 18 WTI crude $48.35 -$0.13 -0.27% +5.36% $55.12 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.177 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.821 0.006 +0.75% +0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)