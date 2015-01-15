* Corn rises after dropping to lowest since Dec. 9
* Soybeans up for 2nd day on demand hopes, wheat rises
* Bargain buying driving gains in grains, oilseeds
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 15 U.S. corn rose more than half
a percent on Thursday as bargain-buying by end users buoyed the
market, after prices slid more than 5 percent over the past two
sessions on pressure from growing ethanol supplies.
Soybeans rose for a second session on expectations of strong
demand, while wheat gained after dropping for six sessions.
Chicago Board of Trade March corn rose 0.6 percent to
$3.83-1/4 a bushel by 0335 GMT, having closed down 1.2 percent
in the previous session. On a continuation chart, corn
prices slid to $3.76 a bushel on Wednesday, lowest since Dec. 9.
Soybeans climbed 0.7 percent to $10.16 a bushel,
having firmed 0.5 percent on Wednesday. Wheat added 0.6
percent to $5.41 a bushel.
"Softening that we have seen in oil prices will impact
demand for ethanol," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst
at Rabobank.
U.S. Energy Information Administration said ethanol
stockpiles jumped more than 1 million barrels in the week ending
Jan. 9 to the largest supplies in about two years - an
indication that demand for corn in production of the grain-based
biofuel could slow in the coming days.
Taiwan and South Korea have recently purchased U.S. corn.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue export data on
corn, wheat and soybeans later in the day.
Private exporters reported sales of 202,750 tonnes of
soybeans to unknown destinations, including 102,750 tonnes for
delivery in the 2014/2015 marketing year that began Sept. 1, and
100,000 tonnes for delivery in 2015/2016, the USDA said.
Grains remain under pressure following forecasts by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture earlier in the week for record-large
global soy supplies and the largest domestic corn supply in
history.
U.S. commercial handlers were holding the largest ever
soybean supplies as of Dec. 1 following last year's record
harvest, while South American farmers were likely to gather
their biggest soy crop in history, the USDA data showed.
Some investors have been moving capital from grains and
oilseeds back into energies such as crude oil on ideas
that the slump in oil to a six-year low was nearing a bottom.
Prices at 0335 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 541.00 3.25 +0.60% -2.61% 597.73 23
CBOT corn 383.25 2.25 +0.59% -4.66% 400.35 35
CBOT soy 1016.00 6.75 +0.67% +0.00% 1036.90 32
CBOT rice $11.07 -$0.09 -0.76% -3.45% $12.08 18
WTI crude $48.21 -$0.27 -0.56% +5.06% $55.12 35
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.179 $0.000 -0.02% +0.13%
USD/AUD 0.819 0.004 +0.52% +0.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
