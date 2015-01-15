(Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds analyst comment)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Jan 15 U.S. soybeans reversed earlier
gains to fall 2 percent on Thursday, pressured by a steep
downturn in soymeal futures and smaller-than-expected private
crushing data.
Wheat futures extended their worst downturn in six months on
lackluster export demand while corn was little-changed after
falling to a five-week low in the previous session.
The National Oilseed Processors Association in a monthly
report released at midday said soy crushers in the United States
processed 165.383 million bushels of soybeans in December. The
figure was just below the record-large crush from the same month
in 2013 but came in near the low end of analyst expectations.
Coupled with a 2.6 percent drop in Chicago Board of Trade
soymeal futures amid demand worries, the NOPA data was a
sell signal in the soybean pit.
"I view (NOPA) as neutral but the trade thinks differently,"
said Terry Reilly, analyst at Futures International in Chicago.
The soyoil yield was below expectations, supporting futures
for the vegetable oil. "The selling of the meal and
buying of the oil is a solid play today," Reilly added.
Soybeans for March delivery fell 18-1/4 cents to $9.91
per bushel, finishing at the lowest level since Dec. 3. Prices
earlier fell to $9.85-1/4, lowest since Oct. 27.
Bearish outside markets continued to weigh on agriculture
commodities, with crude oil sharply lower and the dollar
at nearly a decade high, reducing the competitiveness of
grain exports priced in the greenback.
"We came in with the dollar sharply lower. That market
reversed higher, and that helped turn the sentiment in all
commodities, including soybeans," said Terry Linn, analyst at
the Linn Group in Chicago.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier reported weekly
sales of 818,700 tonnes of corn and 1.13 million tonnes of
soybeans, above analyst expectations.
U.S. wheat exports of 284,700 tonnes were near the low end
of estimates. Egypt's main buying agency earlier announced a
purchase of 240,000 tonnes of wheat from France. No U.S. wheat
was offered in the tender, with supplies uncompetitive in the
top global wheat market.
CBOT wheat for March delivery was about 1 percent, or
5 cents, lower at $5.32-3/4 per bushel, capping its seventh
consecutive down day.
CBOT March corn was down 1 cent at $3.80 per bushel,
stabilizing after its largest two-day skid since June.
Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close
CORN MAR5 380 -0.26 -1 381
SOYBEANS MAR5 991 -1.81 -18.25 1009.25
SOY MEAL MAR5 326.7 -2.62 -8.8 335.5
SOYBEAN OIL MAR5 32.99 0.52 0.17 32.82
WHEAT SRW MAR5 532.75 -0.93 -5 537.75
ROUGH RICE MAR5 11.33 1.61 0.18 11.15
M.WHEAT EUR MAY5 195 1.17 2.25 192.75
LIGHT CRUDE FEB5 46.53 -4.02 -1.95 48.48
DJ INDU AVERAGE 17371.22 -0.32 -55.87 17427.09
BALTIC EXCH DRY 749 -1.06 -8 757
US DOLLAR INDEX 92.404 0.26 0.243 92.161
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Nigel Hunt
in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Michael
Urquhart and Tom Brown)