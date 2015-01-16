SYDNEY, Jan 16 U.S. soybean futures fell for a second consecutive session on Friday, hovering close to a 2-1/2 month low, as the oilseed was poised to record weekly losses of nearly six percent as bumper global supplies, weak soymeal prices and weaker-than-expected crushing demand drags on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans down nearly six percent for the week, the biggest seven-day drop for the contract since July 4, 2014. * March corn down nearly five percent for the week, the biggest one-week loss since July 7, 2014. * March wheat down more than five percent for the week, the biggest 7-day loss since September 2014. * The National Oilseed Processors Association in a monthly report released at midday said soy crushers in the United States processed 165.383 million bushels of soybeans in December. The figure was just below the record-large crush from the same month in 2013 but came in near the low end of analyst expectations. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier reported weekly sales of 818,700 tonnes of corn and 1.13 million tonnes of soybeans, above analyst expectations. * U.S. wheat exports of 284,700 tonnes were near the low end of estimates. Egypt's main buying agency earlier announced a purchase of 240,000 tonnes of wheat from France. No U.S. wheat was offered in the tender, with supplies uncompetitive in the top global wheat market. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered above an 11-year trough early on Friday as investors wagered the Swiss move to abandon its currency cap meant it was almost certain the European Central Bank would launch large-scale bond buying next week. * Oil prices declined on Thursday as an erratic dollar and expectations of weakening demand dashed hopes that a strong rally Wednesday might have signalled a bottom to the seven-month price rout. * U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight session Thursday as bank results disappointed and investors fretted over the potential impact of global economic weakness on U.S. corporate earnings. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Budget balance Nov 1000 Euro zone Inflation final Dec 1330 U.S. Inflation Dec 1415 U.S. Industrial output Dec 1500 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Jan Grains prices at 0115 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 535.00 2.25 +0.42% -0.51% 593.45 21 CBOT corn 380.25 0.25 +0.07% -0.20% 400.18 30 CBOT soy 989.00 -2.00 -0.20% -2.01% 1035.74 29 CBOT rice $11.32 -$0.01 -0.09% +1.52% $12.01 44 WTI crude $46.66 $0.41 +0.89% -3.75% $54.36 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.162 -$0.001 -0.10% -1.47% USD/AUD 0.821 0.000 +0.01% +0.83% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)