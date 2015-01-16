* U.S. wheat falls 15 pct in four weeks of losses
* Lack of demand for U.S. wheat hammers market
* Soybean prices struggle with record supplies
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Chicago wheat edged up on
Friday but prices were on track for a fourth week of decline,
giving up more than 15 percent during the period as U.S.
shipments face stiff competition from Europe.
Soybeans ticked up after dropping 1.8 percent on Thursday,
when it also hit its lowest since Oct. 27 amid expectations of
record production in South America and smaller-than-expected
private crushing data in the United States.
"What is happening with oil prices is having an impact on
grains and there is competition for wheat from Europe which will
keep prices down," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist,
National Australia Bank.
Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat has lost
almost 5 percent this week, falling for the last seven sessions
while soybeans are down 5.6 percent, biggest weekly drop
since September. Corn is down almost 5 percent, the
biggest one-week loss since July.
Wheat gained 0.7 percent to $5.36-1/4 a bushel by 0232
GMT on Friday and corn rose 0.5 percent to $3.82 a bushel.
Soybeans added 0.1 percent to $9.92 a bushel after
dropping 1.8 percent on Thursday.
U.S. commercial handlers were holding the largest ever
soybean supplies as of Dec. 1 and South American farmers were
likely to gather their biggest bean crop in history, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said in a monthly report this week.
The National Oilseed Processors Association in a monthly
report said soy crushers in the United States processed 165.383
million bushels of soybeans in December.
The figure was just below the record-large crush from the
same month in 2013 but came in near the low end of analyst
expectations.
The USDA reported weekly sales of 818,700 tonnes of corn and
1.13 million tonnes of soybeans, above analyst expectations.
But U.S. wheat exports of 284,700 tonnes were near the low
end of estimates. Egypt's main buying agency earlier announced a
purchase of 240,000 tonnes of wheat from France. No U.S. wheat
was offered in the tender, with supplies uncompetitive in the
top global wheat market.
Prices at 0232 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 536.25 3.50 +0.66% -0.28% 593.49 22
CBOT corn 382.00 2.00 +0.53% +0.26% 400.23 34
CBOT soy 992.00 1.00 +0.10% -1.71% 1035.84 30
CBOT rice $11.39 $0.05 +0.49% +2.11% $12.01 48
WTI crude $46.39 $0.14 +0.30% -4.31% $54.36 30
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.164 $0.001 +0.06% -1.31%
USD/AUD 0.824 0.002 +0.29% +1.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)