(Adds U.S. market activity to close) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Jan 16 U.S. corn rose 1.8 percent on Friday for its biggest daily gain in about two weeks, rebounding from a nearly two-month low on support from short covering and increasing export demand. Wheat and soybean futures were mixed in light volume, with bargain buying supporting some contracts even as worries of reduced export demand capped gains. Top importer China canceled a large purchase of U.S. soybeans. The higher prices for agriculture commodities were part of a broad rally with crude oil and stocks higher ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. U.S. holiday on Monday. "It's a corrective rally. Crude is higher. The corn basis is firm and probably some export business being done near the 100-day moving average," said independent trader Ken Smithmier. The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier said exporters sold 101,600 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations, in the fourth announcement of a sale of 100,000 tonnes or more in a week. The USDA also said China canceled purchases of 285,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans. Chicago Board of Trade March corn futures were up 7 cents at $3.87 per bushel, gaining the most since Jan. 5 but still shedding about 3.5 percent for the week. The contract tested its 100-day moving average on Wednesday when prices fell to the lowest since November, prompting a round of buying by importers such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. CBOT March wheat was flat at $5.32-3/4, losing 5 percent for the week - the largest weekly drop since September. Prices for the grain remained anchored by poor export demand, with U.S. wheat too expensive to compete for business in many top global markets including Egypt. "The downward trend on U.S. wheat has become more and more pronounced. The correction has already taken it halfway towards the $5 floor due to fact that U.S. wheat is not competitive," Alexis Poullain of French consultancy Agritel said. Soybeans for March delivery edged 3/4 cent higher to $9.91-3/4 per bushel, hovering near their lowest since Oct. 27. The July and August contracts lost ground, pressured by expectations of record production in South America and the China export cancellation. Name Last Pct Net Pvs Change Change Close CORN MAR5 387 1.84 7 380 SOYBEANS MAR5 991.75 0.08 0.75 991 SOY MEAL MAR5 326.2 -0.15 -0.5 326.7 SOYBEAN OIL MAR5 33.39 1.21 0.4 32.99 WHEAT SRW MAR5 532.75 0 0 532.75 ROUGH RICE MAR5 11.325 -0.04 -0.005 11.33 M.WHEAT EUR MAY5 198 1.67 3.25 194.75 LIGHT CRUDE FEB5 48.35 4.54 2.1 46.25 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17425.58 0.61 104.87 17320.71 BALTIC EXCH DRY 741 -1.07 -8 749 US DOLLAR INDEX 92.497 0.16 0.145 92.352 (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Matthew Lewis and Steve Orlofsky)