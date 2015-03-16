SYDNEY, March 16 U.S. wheat fell 1 percent on Monday, under pressure from a stronger dollar, but concerns over potential yield damage as a result of dry weather provided a floor. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 1 percent to $4.97-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Friday. * May soybeans fell 0.54 percent to $9.68-3/4 a bushel, having hit a session low of $9.67-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since February 3. Soybeans slid 1.7 percent on Friday. * May corn fell 0.46 percent to $3.78-3/4 a bushel, having hit a session low of $3.77-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since February 2. Corn slumped 2.1 percent in the previous session. * Wheat had drawn sustained support last week on concerns over dry weather across key production regions. * Soybeans were also anchored by expectations for rising global soy inventories as the South American harvest progresses. MARKET NEWS * The euro sank to a fresh 12-year low early on Monday after a recent bounce was met with fresh selling interest in a sign that investors were still very bearish on the common currency. * Oil prices fell sharply in early Asian trade on Monday, with U.S. crude dropping more than 2 percent to a six-year low after the dollar hit fresh highs and concerns grew that the United States might run out of oil storage. * U.S. stocks fell on Friday and the Dow and S&P 500 registered a third week of losses as the dollar resumed its climb, adding to worries about its impact on U.S. multinationals' earnings. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing March 1315 U.S. Industrial output Feb 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index March Grains prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.25 -4.75 -0.95% -1.97% 508.33 45 CBOT corn 378.75 -1.75 -0.46% -2.51% 390.56 45 CBOT soy 968.75 -5.25 -0.54% -2.20% 993.26 32 CBOT rice $10.48 -$0.10 -0.95% -1.87% $10.70 55 WTI crude $44.05 -$0.79 -1.76% -1.76% $49.78 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.049 $0.000 -0.01% -1.34% USD/AUD 0.763 0.000 -0.03% -1.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)