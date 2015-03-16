* Wheat falls on strength of U.S. dollar * Corn falls to six-week low * Soybeans fall to lowest since February By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 16 U.S. wheat futures fell as much as 1 percent on Monday to a near one-week low as a stronger dollar weighed on prices, although forecasts for only modest showers in key producing regions put a floor under losses. Corn fell, hitting a six-week low, while soybeans also fell to lows not seen since early February amid expectations for ample global supplies. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures fell 0.8 percent to $4.98 a bushel, having hit a session low of $4.93 a bushel, the lowest since March 10. Wheat closed down 1 percent on Friday. Persistent weakness in the euro helped the dollar index stretch to a 12-year high of 100.420 in early trade. Despite small losses for wheat, analysts said concerns over dry weather are limiting the downside. Showers across the Plains are expected from March 18 onwards, the U.S. National Weather Service said, although analysts said the amount of moisture is unlikely to ease concerns about potential yield losses. "Weather forecasters are looking for a rainfall event this week but the amount of rainfall may be well short of alleviating the issue," said Tobin Gorey, director, agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "After that there is no prospective rainfall event until late this month." May corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.80 a bushel, having hit a session low of $3.77-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since February 2. Corn slumped 2.1 percent in the previous session. May soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $9.71-3/4 a bushel, having hit a session low of $9.67-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since February 3. Soybeans slid 1.7 percent on Friday. Soybeans were also anchored by expectations for rising global soy inventories as the South American harvest progresses. Grains prices at 0232 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 498.00 -4.00 -0.80% -1.82% 508.36 46 CBOT corn 380.00 -0.50 -0.13% -2.19% 390.60 49 CBOT soy 971.75 -2.25 -0.23% -1.89% 993.36 35 CBOT rice $10.54 -$0.04 -0.43% -1.36% $10.70 59 WTI crude $44.34 -$0.50 -1.12% -1.12% $49.79 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.053 $0.004 +0.34% -1.00% USD/AUD 0.764 0.001 +0.16% -0.83% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)