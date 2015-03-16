* Wheat trims losses, market eyes dryness in U.S. Plains
* Corn, soybeans hit 6-week lows on earlier dollar high
* Dollar hurts U.S. exports in well supplied market
By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham
PARIS/SYDNEY, March 16 Chicago wheat futures
recovered from a near one-week low on Monday to hold above $5,
helped by an easing dollar and concerns about dry conditions in
the U.S. wheat belt.
Corn and soybeans both slipped to six-week lows under
pressure from large global supplies and the earlier high for the
dollar, before trimming their losses like wheat.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures edged down
0.35 percent to $5.00-1/4 a bushel by 1144 GMT, having hit a
session low of $4.93 a bushel, its lowest since March 10.
Wheat already fell 1 percent on Friday, corn 2.1 percent and
soybeans 1.7 percent when a dollar rally hit commodity prices
and clouded U.S. grain export prospects in a well supplied world
market.
Persistent weakness in the euro helped the dollar index
stretch to a 12-year high of 100.420 in early trade,
before it eased back below the 100 mark.
Analysts said concerns over dry weather in the U.S. Plains
limited the downside, even if some showers are expected in the
week ahead.
"Weather forecasters are looking for a rainfall event this
week but the amount of rainfall may be well short of alleviating
the issue," said Tobin Gorey, director, agricultural strategy,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Dry conditions have added to concerns about the health of
some U.S. hard red winter wheat crops as they emerge from
dormancy following a severe winter.
"Showers are likely in the Southern Plains wheat belt this
week to aid early growth in the drier areas, particularly
Oklahoma," Commodity Weather Group said in a daily note.
"Central Plains wheat is not favored for showers until later
next week, and confidence is limited."
CBOT May corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.78-1/2 a bushel,
having hit a session low of $3.77-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since
February 2.
May soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.73 a bushel,
having hit a session low of $9.67-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since
February 3.
Soybeans were also anchored by expectations for rising
global soy inventories as the South American harvest progresses,
although flooding in part of Argentina could delay field work
and trim overall production.
Flooding in the northern part of Argentina's farm belt will
reduce the 2014/15 soybean crop by 1 million to 2.5 million
tonnes.
