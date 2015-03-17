SYDNEY, March 17 U.S. wheat hit more than two-week high on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the condition of crop in key producing regions fell last week, with further unfavorable weather also expected. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.44 percent to $5.16-1/4 a bushel, just below the session high of $5.17 a bushel, the highest since March 2. Wheat closed up 2.3 percent on Tuesday. * May soybeans little changed at $9.69 a bushel, having earlier hit a session low of $9.67 a bushel, the lowest since February 2. Soybeans closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * May corn fell 0.13 percent to $3.78-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a six week low. * Kansas winter wheat was rated 41 percent good to excellent, down from 46 percent in the previous week, the USDA said. * Oklahoma winter wheat was rated 40 percent good to excellent, down from 42 percent in the previous week. * Texas winter wheat was rated 51 percent good to excellent, up from 50 percent in the previous week. * Weakness in the U.S. dollar, which makes U.S. exports relatively cheaper to overseas buyers, also boosted wheat and provided cover for investment funds looking to get out of short positions. * The USDA said on Monday morning that weekly export inspections of corn were 735,311 tonnes, down from 1.18 million tonnes a week ago and below the low end of trade forecasts ranging from 900,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. * Weekly wheat export inspections were pegged at 519,592 tonnes, the upper end of analysts' forecasts. * The USDA said weekly export inspections of soybeans totalled 583,944 tonnes, towards the upper range of market expectations. MARKET NEWS * The dollar fell across the board on Monday as investors felt the Federal Reserve may be a little more cautious about raising interest rates this year. * Oil prices fell 2 percent on Monday, with U.S. crude hitting six-year lows, on signs of higher output in the United States and Libya and a possible nuclear deal that could end sanctions for Iran, allowing more of its oil into the market. * U.S. stocks rallied on Monday as the U.S. dollar eased back from its recent peak and worries eased about the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) China Foreign direct investment Feb 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar 1000 Euro zone Employment Q4 1230 U.S. Housing starts Feb 1230 U.S. Building permits Feb Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 516.25 2.25 +0.44% +2.84% 509.73 63 CBOT corn 378.50 -0.50 -0.13% -0.53% 390.57 45 CBOT soy 969.00 -0.25 -0.03% -0.51% 993.52 35 CBOT rice $10.53 $0.00 +0.00% -0.52% $10.70 59 WTI crude $43.93 $0.05 +0.11% -2.03% $49.75 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.056 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.64% USD/AUD 0.761 -0.002 -0.33% -0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)