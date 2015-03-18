SYDNEY, March 18 U.S. soybeans rose on Wednesday to edge away from a more than five-month low, but prices remain under pressure from ample global supplies and sluggish demand for U.S. stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front month soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.57-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Tuesday when prices hit more than five-month low of $9.53-1/2 a bushel. * May corn rose 0.5 percent to $3.73 a bushel, having slumped 2.1 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.70 a bushel, the lowest since October 21, 2014. * May wheat rose 0.1 percent to $5.04 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Tuesday. * Soybeans under pressure from ample global supplies, and expectations of a surge in U.S. soy plantings in the coming weeks. * China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, has booked over 600,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine this year and more deals from the Black Sea are expected. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon that Kansas winter wheat was rated 41 percent good to excellent, down from 46 percent in the previous week. Ratings for Oklahoma winter wheat fell 2 percentage points to 40 percent good to excellent. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood steady in Asia on Wednesday just hours before the Federal Reserve was expected to take a major step toward lifting interest rates for the first time in almost nine years. * Oil prices came under renewed pressure in Tuesday's post-settlement trade, after a 3-day losing streak, as an industry group reported a huge build in U.S. crude inventories ahead of official data. * The Dow and the S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as materials shares declined and nervousness increased ahead of a Federal Reserve statement, while the Nasdaq ended higher. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Feb 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Jan 1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting 1830 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news conference Grains prices at 0054 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 504.00 0.50 +0.10% -1.95% 509.04 49 CBOT corn 373.00 2.00 +0.54% -1.58% 389.60 39 CBOT soy 957.25 2.75 +0.29% -1.24% 991.97 29 CBOT rice $10.62 -$0.01 -0.09% +0.86% $10.71 63 WTI crude $42.59 -$0.87 -2.00% -2.94% $49.38 19 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.060 $0.001 +0.07% +0.36% USD/AUD 0.761 0.000 -0.04% -0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)