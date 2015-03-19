SYDNEY, March 19 U.S. wheat hit a one-month high on Thursday as prices drew support from a weaker dollar, boosting export prospects for the world's largest shipper of the grain. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 1.1 percent to $5.16-1/2 a bushel, just below the session peak of $5.20 a bushel - the highest since Feb. 20. Wheat closed up 1.4 percent on Wednesday. * May soybeans rose 0.24 percent to $9.73-1/4 a bushel, just below their session-high of $9.80-1/4 a bushel - the strongest since March 13. Soybeans firmed 1.1 percent the session before. * May corn rose 0.9 percent to $3.78 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the previous session. * The Federal Reserve appeared to open the door further for an interest rate hike, sending the dollar sharply lower , a bullish factor for U.S. commodities. * Dim export prospects continue to hang over the market as corn and soybean harvests in Brazil and Argentina neared the halfway point. * A survey released by Farm Futures magazine forecast U.S. soy acreage at a record 87.25 million. Corn plantings were seen at 88.34 million acres. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed hefty losses on Thursday having suffered its biggest one-day fall in six years after the Fed struck a dovish tone on interest rates while highlighting the currency's drag on U.S. exports. * Oil prices jumped as much as 6 percent on Wednesday as the dollar fell after the Federal Reserve indicated it preferred a more gradual path to normalizing U.S. interest rates despite being open to the first rate hike in almost a decade. * U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Labour costs Q4 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Current account Q4 1400 U.S. Leading index Feb 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Mar Grains prices at 0028 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 516.50 5.75 +1.13% +2.58% 509.51 59 CBOT corn 378.00 3.25 +0.87% +1.89% 389.18 48 CBOT soy 972.25 7.25 +0.75% +1.86% 992.16 44 CBOT rice $10.97 -$0.07 -0.68% +3.25% $10.74 71 WTI crude $44.58 -$0.08 -0.18% +2.58% $49.32 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.089 $0.002 +0.22% +2.76% USD/AUD 0.779 0.002 +0.27% +2.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)