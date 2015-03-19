* Wheat jumps for second consecutive session * Corn extends two-day gains to 2 pct * Soybeans firm 1 percent despite bumper S.American crop By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 19 U.S. wheat hit a one-month peak on Thursday as a weaker dollar boosted the competitiveness of the world's largest exporter. Corn extended two-day gains to nearly 2 percent, while soybeans rose nearly 1 percent. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat climbed 0.83 percent to $5.15 a bushel, just below the session peak of $5.20 a bushel - the highest since Feb. 20. Wheat closed up 1.4 percent on Wednesday. Traders said gains were driven by a weaker U.S. dollar, which suffered its biggest one-day fall in six years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone on interest rates while highlighting the currency's drag on U.S. exports. "The fundamentals have not changed since the opening on Wednesday, macro buying drove gains yesterday and we are seeing some follow-through today," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia. A weaker dollar could help U.S. exporters compete for global tenders, having seen big buyers shun U.S. sellers as shipments remained uncompetitively priced. Chinese buyers purchased about 400,000 tonnes of high protein wheat in the past few days, with importers expected to seek more high quality grades to meet domestic needs, European trade sources said on Wednesday. May corn rose 0.93 percent to $3.78-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the previous session. Analysts said corn underpinned by strong demand for ethanol production. U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed increased ethanol production and decreased stocks of the biofuel, an indication of good demand for corn. May soybeans rose 1 percent to $9.74 a bushel, just below their session-high of $9.80-1/4 a bushel - the strongest since March 13. Soybeans firmed 1.1 percent the session before. Dim export prospects continue to hang over the market as corn and soybean harvests in Brazil and Argentina neared the halfway point. U.S. farmers plan to sow 87.25 million acres of soybeans this spring, the most on record, while paring corn acreage to 88.34 million, according to a producer survey released on Wednesday by Farm Futures magazine. Grains prices at 0158 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 515.00 4.25 +0.83% +2.28% 509.46 57 CBOT corn 378.25 3.50 +0.93% +1.95% 389.19 48 CBOT soy 974.50 9.50 +0.98% +2.10% 992.23 46 CBOT rice $10.97 -$0.07 -0.68% +3.25% $10.74 71 WTI crude $44.10 -$0.56 -1.25% +1.47% $49.31 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.084 -$0.003 -0.27% +2.26% USD/AUD 0.776 -0.001 -0.10% +1.89% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)