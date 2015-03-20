(Corrects headline to show three-week losses at 7 pct not
one-week)
SYDNEY, March 20 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Friday, extending losses into a second consecutive session, as
sluggish demand for supplies from the United States and looming
bumper South American stocks weighed on prices, driving the
oilseed towards a third consecutive weekly loss.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans down nearly 1.5
percent for the week, extending three-week losses to almost 7
percent.
* May corn down nearly 2 percent for the week, the
third straight weekly fall.
* May wheat up more than 2 percent for the week, the
second consecutive weekly gain.
* Soybean export sales for 2014/15 shipment were 342,000
tonnes, the second lowest in two months.
* Soybeans and corn are under pressure from expectations of
bumper South American production and weak demand for U.S.
supplies.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning
that old-crop export sales of corn came in at 502,300 tonnes in
the latest week, near the low end of market forecasts for
500,000 to 700,000 tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar edged lower in early Asian trade on Friday but
remained well above this week's lows plumbed after the Federal
Reserve's dovish stance on interest rates sent the greenback
tumbling.
* Oil prices tumbled on Thursday as a rebounding dollar and
Kuwait's stance that OPEC had no choice but to keep producing in
an oversupplied market undercut the previous day's rally.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as a stronger dollar weighed
on oil and other commodity prices, sending energy and materials
sectors lower.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Producer prices Feb
0900 Euro zone Current account Jan
Grains prices at 0037 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 514.00 2.00 +0.39% +0.64% 509.03 58
CBOT corn 374.25 0.75 +0.20% -0.13% 388.38 41
CBOT soy 961.25 -0.50 -0.05% -0.39% 991.07 37
CBOT rice $10.88 -$0.05 -0.46% -1.54% $10.74 65
WTI crude $43.94 -$0.02 -0.05% -1.61% $49.08 28
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.066 $0.000 +0.00% -1.90%
USD/AUD 0.765 0.001 +0.07% -1.56%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)