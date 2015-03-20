(Corrects headline to show three-week losses at 7 pct not one-week) SYDNEY, March 20 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Friday, extending losses into a second consecutive session, as sluggish demand for supplies from the United States and looming bumper South American stocks weighed on prices, driving the oilseed towards a third consecutive weekly loss. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans down nearly 1.5 percent for the week, extending three-week losses to almost 7 percent. * May corn down nearly 2 percent for the week, the third straight weekly fall. * May wheat up more than 2 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly gain. * Soybean export sales for 2014/15 shipment were 342,000 tonnes, the second lowest in two months. * Soybeans and corn are under pressure from expectations of bumper South American production and weak demand for U.S. supplies. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that old-crop export sales of corn came in at 502,300 tonnes in the latest week, near the low end of market forecasts for 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged lower in early Asian trade on Friday but remained well above this week's lows plumbed after the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on interest rates sent the greenback tumbling. * Oil prices tumbled on Thursday as a rebounding dollar and Kuwait's stance that OPEC had no choice but to keep producing in an oversupplied market undercut the previous day's rally. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as a stronger dollar weighed on oil and other commodity prices, sending energy and materials sectors lower. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer prices Feb 0900 Euro zone Current account Jan Grains prices at 0037 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 514.00 2.00 +0.39% +0.64% 509.03 58 CBOT corn 374.25 0.75 +0.20% -0.13% 388.38 41 CBOT soy 961.25 -0.50 -0.05% -0.39% 991.07 37 CBOT rice $10.88 -$0.05 -0.46% -1.54% $10.74 65 WTI crude $43.94 -$0.02 -0.05% -1.61% $49.08 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.066 $0.000 +0.00% -1.90% USD/AUD 0.765 0.001 +0.07% -1.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)