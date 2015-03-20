* Grains climb on soft dollar; fundamentals weak
* Corn, soy on track for third weekly drop
* Wheat firms, set for weekly gains of more than 2 percent
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 20 Chicago soybeans rose on Friday
as the dollar softened, but prices were set for a third straight
weekly drop on signs demand was weakening for U.S. supplies
ahead of a bumper South American crop.
The dollar has come off peaks set last week after the
U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered its assessment on the
economy. Most of Wall Street's top banks now see the Fed holding
off until at least September before raising rates.
The fall in the U.S. dollar is providing some temporary
relief, Tobin Gorey, director, agricultural strategy,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients, but
fundamentals are bearish for prices.
"Prices are now at near recent lows again. Brazilian supply
is, or is about to, come to market. Supply hitting the market
will test the market's resilience."
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.2 percent
to $9.63-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.34 percent in the
previous session. Prices are down 1 percent so far this week,
bringing losses over three weeks to almost 7 percent.
Brazil, one of the world's largest exporters of soybeans, is
forecast to export nearly 47 million tonnes of the oilseed this
season, with a weaker currency increasing the appeal.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday that
soybean export sales in the latest reporting weak were 342,000
tonnes, the second lowest in two months.
May wheat rose 0.7 percent to $5.15-1/2 a bushel,
having closed up 0.25 percent in the previous session.
Wheat is up over 2 percent for the week, its second straight
weekly rise, on concerns over potential yield losses due to
unseasonable dry weather across key U.S. production regions.
May corn rose 0.7 percent to $3.76 a bushel, after
slipping 0.3 percent on Thursday. But prices are poised for a
more than 1 percent drop for the week, a third weekly fall.
Old-crop export sales of corn came in at 502,300 tonnes in
the latest week, near the low end of market forecasts for
500,000 to 700,000 tonnes, USDA data shows.
Grains prices at 0224 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 515.50 3.50 +0.68% +0.93% 509.08 58
CBOT corn 376.00 2.50 +0.67% +0.33% 388.43 45
CBOT soy 963.50 1.75 +0.18% -0.16% 991.14 39
CBOT rice $10.90 -$0.03 -0.27% -1.36% $10.74 66
WTI crude $43.78 -$0.18 -0.41% -1.97% $49.08 28
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.068 $0.002 +0.20% -1.70%
USD/AUD 0.768 0.004 +0.47% -1.16%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)