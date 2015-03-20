* Dryness, winter damage cause concern about U.S. wheat

* Easing dollar helps U.S. grains and soybeans

* Big global supply curbs prices as spring sowing eyed (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/SYDNEY, March 20 Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday to stay on course for a second straight weekly rise, supported by weather stress to U.S. wheat crops and an easing in the dollar.

The lower dollar also helped corn and soybeans inch upwards, even if U.S. exports continued to face stiff competition from large global production.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.9 percent to $5.16-1/2 a bushel by 1229 GMT, putting it up almost 3 percent over the week.

"Ongoing dryness in the U.S. plains is stressing winter wheat crops (..), encouraging fund shorts to trim their positions," David Sheppard, managing director at UK merchant Gleadell, said in a market note.

"However, U.S. wheat exports remain routine and with the U.S. dollar's retraction from multi-year highs coinciding with lower corn prices the current export projection remains a daunting target."

U.S. wheat plants have faced a lack of moisture plus severe cold spells this winter, despite some showers in recent days.

"The Plains revert to a drier pattern for the next 10 days, with only patchy relief from a few showers in the 11 to 15 day (outlook)," the Commodity Weather Group said in a daily update.

"April showers will remain important in much of Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas to prevent stress from building," it said.

The dollar has come off 12-year peaks set last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered its assessment on the economy, and fell on Friday to head for a first weekly drop in five.

Nevertheless, U.S. wheat, corn and soybean exports reported on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture were moderate.

Soybean investors have been waiting for expected bumper South American harvests to reach the market after some delays caused by rain and a truck strike in Brazil.

Corn and soybean prices could also be buffetted in the coming weeks as U.S. farmers allocate area for spring sowing, with expectations soybeans will gain acreage and corn lose some.

"We're really waiting to see how sowing turns out. If soybeans get some extra area that will change how the market looks for the end of the season," Gautier Le Molgat of French consultancy Agritel said.

CBOT May soybeans were up 0.3 percent at $9.65 a bushel while May corn added 0.6 percent to $3.75-3/4.

(Editing by William Hardy)