SYDNEY, March 23 U.S. wheat rose for a fourth session on Monday to hit its highest in more than a month, as dry weather and a weaker U.S. dollar drove sustained short-covering. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May wheat climbed 0.8 percent to $5.34-1/4 a bushel, just shy of the session peak of $5.35-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Feb. 18. Wheat closed up 3.5 percent on Friday. * May soybeans were unchanged at $9.73-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.25 percent on Friday. * May corn rose 0.13 percent to $3.85-1/2 a bushel, having gained 3.1 percent the session before. * Investment funds had built up short positions in all three commodities at the beginning of the month as export demand for U.S. supplies waned and the dollar rallied to its highest in more than a decade. * U.S. wheat plants have faced a lack of moisture plus severe cold spells this winter, despite some showers in recent days. MARKET NEWS * The dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive, after a volatile few days in the wake of the Federal Reserve's dovish steer, which cast doubts on bullish positions in the greenback. * Oil prices jumped on Friday with U.S. crude up 4 percent after the dollar fell on interest-rate uncertainty, lifting demand for dollar-denominated commodities from holders of other currencies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. National activity index Feb 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Mar Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 534.25 4.25 +0.80% +4.35% 509.86 71 CBOT corn 385.50 0.50 +0.13% +3.21% 388.43 59 CBOT soy 973.75 0.00 +0.00% +1.25% 991.42 49 CBOT rice $10.94 $0.02 +0.18% +0.14% $10.74 71 WTI crude $46.03 -$0.54 -1.16% +4.71% $48.95 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.081 -$0.001 -0.09% +1.42% USD/AUD 0.778 0.002 +0.19% +1.81% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)