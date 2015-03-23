SYDNEY, March 23 U.S. wheat rose for a fourth
session on Monday to hit its highest in more than a month, as
dry weather and a weaker U.S. dollar drove sustained
short-covering.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade May wheat climbed 0.8 percent
to $5.34-1/4 a bushel, just shy of the session peak of $5.35-1/2
a bushel, the highest since Feb. 18. Wheat closed up 3.5 percent
on Friday.
* May soybeans were unchanged at $9.73-3/4 a bushel,
having firmed 1.25 percent on Friday.
* May corn rose 0.13 percent to $3.85-1/2 a bushel,
having gained 3.1 percent the session before.
* Investment funds had built up short positions in all three
commodities at the beginning of the month as export demand for
U.S. supplies waned and the dollar rallied to its highest in
more than a decade.
* U.S. wheat plants have faced a lack of moisture plus
severe cold spells this winter, despite some showers in recent
days.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive, after a
volatile few days in the wake of the Federal Reserve's dovish
steer, which cast doubts on bullish positions in the greenback.
* Oil prices jumped on Friday with U.S. crude up 4 percent
after the dollar fell on interest-rate uncertainty, lifting
demand for dollar-denominated commodities from holders of other
currencies.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. National activity index Feb
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Mar
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 534.25 4.25 +0.80% +4.35% 509.86 71
CBOT corn 385.50 0.50 +0.13% +3.21% 388.43 59
CBOT soy 973.75 0.00 +0.00% +1.25% 991.42 49
CBOT rice $10.94 $0.02 +0.18% +0.14% $10.74 71
WTI crude $46.03 -$0.54 -1.16% +4.71% $48.95 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.081 -$0.001 -0.09% +1.42%
USD/AUD 0.778 0.002 +0.19% +1.81%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)