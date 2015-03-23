* Wheat up for 4th session, at highest since Feb 18

* Dry weather raises concerns over U.S., Russian wheat crops (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 23 U.S. wheat gained more than 1 percent on Monday, rising to its highest in almost five weeks as dry weather in the United States and Russia prompted short-covering by investors.

Soybeans rose to their highest in more than a week while corn rose for a second consecutive session, with weakness in the dollar providing additional support to agricultural markets.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat climbed 1.2 percent to $5.36-1/2 a bushel by 0230 GMT, the highest since Feb. 18. The market rose 3.5 percent on Friday.

May soybeans gained 0.8 percent to $9.81-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.2 percent on Friday, and corn rose half a percent to $3.87 a bushel, adding to the previous session's 3.1 percent rise.

"Wheat is extending last week's rally. The May contract could rise above $5.40 and $5.50 this week," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"The weather is not all that favourable for wheat crops as we have seen limited rainfall in Russia and U.S. winter wheat is also suffering from dry weather."

U.S. wheat plants have faced a lack of moisture plus severe cold spells this winter, despite some showers in recent days.

The Plains revert to a drier pattern for the next 10 days, with only patchy relief from a few showers in the 11-to-15-day outlook, the Commodity Weather Group said in an update on Friday.

Russia's 2015 grain crop may fall short of official forecasts by up to 100 million tonnes as the condition of winter grains in some key growing regions has deteriorated since last year, the managing director of a large Russian agricultural group said.

Investment funds had built up short positions in wheat, corn and soybeans at the beginning of the month as export demand for U.S. supplies waned and the dollar rose to its highest in more than a decade.

But the dollar started the week on the defensive after a volatile few days in the wake of the Federal Reserve's dovish steer, which cast doubts on bullish positions in the greenback.

Grains prices at 0230 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 536.50 6.50 +1.23% +4.79% 509.93 72 CBOT corn 387.00 2.00 +0.52% +3.61% 388.48 61 CBOT soy 981.25 7.50 +0.77% +2.03% 991.67 55 CBOT rice $10.92 $0.00 -0.05% -0.09% $10.74 70 WTI crude $45.93 -$0.64 -1.37% +4.48% $48.95 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.079 -$0.003 -0.31% +1.19% USD/AUD 0.778 0.001 +0.15% +1.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)