SYDNEY, March 24 U.S. wheat futures dropped for
the first time in five sessions on Tuesday after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture confirmed an improvement in the
condition of crops in several key growing regions despite recent
unfavorable weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.8 percent to
$5.29-3/4 a bushel, having closed 0.8 percent higher in the
previous session when prices hit a five-week high.
* May soybeans were unchanged at $9.83-1/2 a bushel,
having firmed 1 percent on Monday.
* May corn fell 0.32 percent to $3.89 a bushel, after
gaining 1.4 percent the day before.
* Oklahoma winter wheat was rated 44 percent good to
excellent, up from 40 percent in the previous week, the USDA
said.
* Oklahoma winter wheat jointing reached 38 percent,
compared with the 5-year average of 43 percent.
* Texas winter wheat was rated 55 percent good to excellent,
up from 51 percent the week before.
* Dry weather in Russia and southern U.S. Plains growing
areas also underpinned wheat prices, while corn futures climbed
above several key moving averages, lending technical support.
* The Plains will revert to a drier pattern for the next 10
days, with only patchy relief from a few showers in the
11-to-15-day outlook, the Commodity Weather Group said.
* Russia's 2015 grain crop may fall short of official
forecasts as the condition of winter grains in some key growing
regions has deteriorated since last year, the managing director
of a large Russian agricultural group said.
* Investment funds bought 8,000 corn contracts, 6,000
soybean contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar fell for a second straight session against
a basket of major currencies on Monday after traders unwound
bullish dollar positions on the likelihood that Federal Reserve
policy will be accommodative over the near term.
* U.S. crude futures settled more than 1 percent higher on
Monday, boosted by a falling dollar that outweighed pressure on
prices from a global supply glut.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on the heels of strong
gains in the prior week, as investors weighed fluctuations in
the dollar and its impact on other markets, including crude
prices.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Mar
0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar
1230 U.S. Consumer prices Feb
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jan
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar
1400 U.S. New home sales Feb
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Mar
Grains prices at 0053 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 529.75 -4.25 -0.80% -0.05% 509.91 65
CBOT corn 389.00 -1.25 -0.32% +1.04% 388.23 62
CBOT soy 983.50 0.00 +0.00% +1.00% 991.83 57
CBOT rice $11.09 $0.06 +0.54% +1.56% $10.76 75
WTI crude $47.19 -$0.26 -0.55% +1.33% $48.84 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.094 -$0.001 -0.05% +1.10%
USD/AUD 0.786 -0.002 -0.22% +1.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)