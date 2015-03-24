SYDNEY, March 24 U.S. wheat futures dropped for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed an improvement in the condition of crops in several key growing regions despite recent unfavorable weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.8 percent to $5.29-3/4 a bushel, having closed 0.8 percent higher in the previous session when prices hit a five-week high. * May soybeans were unchanged at $9.83-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1 percent on Monday. * May corn fell 0.32 percent to $3.89 a bushel, after gaining 1.4 percent the day before. * Oklahoma winter wheat was rated 44 percent good to excellent, up from 40 percent in the previous week, the USDA said. * Oklahoma winter wheat jointing reached 38 percent, compared with the 5-year average of 43 percent. * Texas winter wheat was rated 55 percent good to excellent, up from 51 percent the week before. * Dry weather in Russia and southern U.S. Plains growing areas also underpinned wheat prices, while corn futures climbed above several key moving averages, lending technical support. * The Plains will revert to a drier pattern for the next 10 days, with only patchy relief from a few showers in the 11-to-15-day outlook, the Commodity Weather Group said. * Russia's 2015 grain crop may fall short of official forecasts as the condition of winter grains in some key growing regions has deteriorated since last year, the managing director of a large Russian agricultural group said. * Investment funds bought 8,000 corn contracts, 6,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar fell for a second straight session against a basket of major currencies on Monday after traders unwound bullish dollar positions on the likelihood that Federal Reserve policy will be accommodative over the near term. * U.S. crude futures settled more than 1 percent higher on Monday, boosted by a falling dollar that outweighed pressure on prices from a global supply glut. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on the heels of strong gains in the prior week, as investors weighed fluctuations in the dollar and its impact on other markets, including crude prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Mar 0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Feb 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jan 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar 1400 U.S. New home sales Feb 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Mar Grains prices at 0053 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 529.75 -4.25 -0.80% -0.05% 509.91 65 CBOT corn 389.00 -1.25 -0.32% +1.04% 388.23 62 CBOT soy 983.50 0.00 +0.00% +1.00% 991.83 57 CBOT rice $11.09 $0.06 +0.54% +1.56% $10.76 75 WTI crude $47.19 -$0.26 -0.55% +1.33% $48.84 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 -$0.001 -0.05% +1.10% USD/AUD 0.786 -0.002 -0.22% +1.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)