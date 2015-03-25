SYDNEY, March 25 U.S. wheat futures edged up
Wednesday after losses of 2 percent in the previous session, but
forecasts of possible much-needed rains across the United States
and Russia capped gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.4 percent to
$5.25-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Tuesday.
* May soybeans advanced 0.13 percent to $9.83 a
bushel, after ending Tuesday down 0.18 percent.
* May corn climbed 0.25 percent to $3.94-1/4 a bushel,
just shy of its session-peak of $3.94-1/2 a bushel - the highest
since March 2. Corn gained 0.77 percent the day before.
* Soybean prices were pressured by large South American
harvests and disappointing manufacturing data out of top
importer China.
* Corn drew support from the possibility that analyst
outlooks for reduced U.S. spring plantings could foreshadow
tighter supplies later this year.
* Investors are eyeing positions ahead of the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's prospective plantings report, which
is due in a week and is considered one of the most important
crop reports of the year.
* The USDA boosted condition ratings for the winter wheat
crop in Texas and Oklahoma, and held ratings steady in top
growing state Kansas.
* The U.S. Plains wheat-growing region was expected to
remain mostly dry for next week, but the main North American
weather model GFS did show a chance for normal amounts of
precipitation in the 11-to-15-day outlook, the Commodity Weather
Group said.
* Ukraine's wheat and corn harvests are likely to decrease
this year due to unfavorable weather during autumn sowing and a
smaller sown area, analysts at UkrAgroConsult said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday,
having made an about-turn overnight in a tentative sign that the
recent sell-off may have run its course for now.
* Brent crude oil fell on Tuesday as the dollar regained its
footing against the euro and fears of global oversupply
persisted, while U.S. crude was buoyed by strong domestic
economic data.
* U.S. stocks dropped for a second straight session on
Tuesday, with equities maintaining a tight range that
corresponded with currency fluctuations as traders focused on
the dollar's strength and its possible effect on corporate
earnings.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Mar
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Feb
Grains prices at 0051 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 525.75 2.25 +0.43% -1.54% 509.89 61
CBOT corn 394.25 1.00 +0.25% +1.02% 388.28 69
CBOT soy 983.00 1.25 +0.13% -0.05% 992.17 57
CBOT rice $11.15 $0.03 +0.22% +1.09% $10.78 78
WTI crude $47.58 $0.07 +0.15% +0.27% $48.74 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.000 -0.05% -0.24%
USD/AUD 0.787 0.000 -0.06% -0.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
