SYDNEY, March 25 U.S. wheat futures edged up Wednesday after losses of 2 percent in the previous session, but forecasts of possible much-needed rains across the United States and Russia capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.4 percent to $5.25-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Tuesday. * May soybeans advanced 0.13 percent to $9.83 a bushel, after ending Tuesday down 0.18 percent. * May corn climbed 0.25 percent to $3.94-1/4 a bushel, just shy of its session-peak of $3.94-1/2 a bushel - the highest since March 2. Corn gained 0.77 percent the day before. * Soybean prices were pressured by large South American harvests and disappointing manufacturing data out of top importer China. * Corn drew support from the possibility that analyst outlooks for reduced U.S. spring plantings could foreshadow tighter supplies later this year. * Investors are eyeing positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's prospective plantings report, which is due in a week and is considered one of the most important crop reports of the year. * The USDA boosted condition ratings for the winter wheat crop in Texas and Oklahoma, and held ratings steady in top growing state Kansas. * The U.S. Plains wheat-growing region was expected to remain mostly dry for next week, but the main North American weather model GFS did show a chance for normal amounts of precipitation in the 11-to-15-day outlook, the Commodity Weather Group said. * Ukraine's wheat and corn harvests are likely to decrease this year due to unfavorable weather during autumn sowing and a smaller sown area, analysts at UkrAgroConsult said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday, having made an about-turn overnight in a tentative sign that the recent sell-off may have run its course for now. * Brent crude oil fell on Tuesday as the dollar regained its footing against the euro and fears of global oversupply persisted, while U.S. crude was buoyed by strong domestic economic data. * U.S. stocks dropped for a second straight session on Tuesday, with equities maintaining a tight range that corresponded with currency fluctuations as traders focused on the dollar's strength and its possible effect on corporate earnings. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Mar 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Feb Grains prices at 0051 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 525.75 2.25 +0.43% -1.54% 509.89 61 CBOT corn 394.25 1.00 +0.25% +1.02% 388.28 69 CBOT soy 983.00 1.25 +0.13% -0.05% 992.17 57 CBOT rice $11.15 $0.03 +0.22% +1.09% $10.78 78 WTI crude $47.58 $0.07 +0.15% +0.27% $48.74 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.000 -0.05% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.787 0.000 -0.06% -0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)