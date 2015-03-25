* Forecast rains in U.S. Plains unlikely to be enough
* Corn up for 4th day on estimates of lower U.S. planting
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 25 Chicago wheat futures edged
higher on Wednesday on expectations that forecast rainfall in
the U.S. Plains is unlikely to be enough to provide full relief
to the hard red winter crop.
Corn rose for a fourth consecutive session to its highest
since March 2, with the market underpinned by an outlook for
reduced U.S. spring plantings that could result in tighter
supplies later this year.
U.S. wheat had tumbled as much as 2 percent on Tuesday,
however, under pressure from extended weather outlooks showing
the possibility of crop-friendly rains in the United States.
"There are forecasts of some rains but not significant
amounts. The hard red winter areas are very dry," said Kaname
Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in
Tokyo.
"We don't see a big decline in prices, the May contract is
likely to trade in $5.20 to $5.40 range," Gokon said
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.5 percent to
$5.26 a bushel by 0242 GMT, and corn climbed as much as
0.4 percent to $3.94-3/4 a bushel, the highest since March 2.
Soybeans advanced 0.2 percent to $9.83-1/4 a bushel.
The U.S. Plains wheat-growing region was expected to remain
mostly dry for the next week, but the main North American
weather model GFS showed a chance for normal amounts of rain in
the 11-to-15-day outlook, the Commodity Weather Group said.
The Mississippi River Delta was wet, putting corn seeding
far behind schedule in an area of the country that typically is
the first to plant. Further delays in the Delta could result in
some farmers' switching corn to another crop such as soybeans.
U.S. farmers overall were likely to boost soy planting amid
promises for marginally better returns than corn, analysts say.
Investors are already awaiting the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's prospective plantings report, due in a week and
considered one of the most important crop reports of the year.
Ukraine's wheat and maize harvests are likely to decrease
this year due to unfavourable weather during the autumn sowing
and a smaller sown area, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Tuesday.
Commodity funds bought a net 8,000 Chicago Board of Trade
corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds sold
5,000 wheat contracts and were net even in soybeans.
Grains prices at 0242 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 526.00 2.50 +0.48% -1.50% 509.90 62
CBOT corn 394.50 1.25 +0.32% +1.09% 388.29 69
CBOT soy 983.25 1.50 +0.15% -0.03% 992.18 57
CBOT rice $11.14 $0.02 +0.13% +1.00% $10.78 77
WTI crude $47.54 $0.03 +0.06% +0.19% $48.74 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.001 +0.05% -0.14%
USD/AUD 0.788 0.000 +0.04% -0.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Tom Hogue)