By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 25 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday on expectations that forecast rainfall in the U.S. Plains is unlikely to be enough to provide full relief to the hard red winter crop.

Corn rose for a fourth consecutive session to its highest since March 2, with the market underpinned by an outlook for reduced U.S. spring plantings that could result in tighter supplies later this year.

U.S. wheat had tumbled as much as 2 percent on Tuesday, however, under pressure from extended weather outlooks showing the possibility of crop-friendly rains in the United States.

"There are forecasts of some rains but not significant amounts. The hard red winter areas are very dry," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"We don't see a big decline in prices, the May contract is likely to trade in $5.20 to $5.40 range," Gokon said

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.5 percent to $5.26 a bushel by 0242 GMT, and corn climbed as much as 0.4 percent to $3.94-3/4 a bushel, the highest since March 2.

Soybeans advanced 0.2 percent to $9.83-1/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Plains wheat-growing region was expected to remain mostly dry for the next week, but the main North American weather model GFS showed a chance for normal amounts of rain in the 11-to-15-day outlook, the Commodity Weather Group said.

The Mississippi River Delta was wet, putting corn seeding far behind schedule in an area of the country that typically is the first to plant. Further delays in the Delta could result in some farmers' switching corn to another crop such as soybeans.

U.S. farmers overall were likely to boost soy planting amid promises for marginally better returns than corn, analysts say.

Investors are already awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture's prospective plantings report, due in a week and considered one of the most important crop reports of the year.

Ukraine's wheat and maize harvests are likely to decrease this year due to unfavourable weather during the autumn sowing and a smaller sown area, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Tuesday.

Commodity funds bought a net 8,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds sold 5,000 wheat contracts and were net even in soybeans.

Grains prices at 0242 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 526.00 2.50 +0.48% -1.50% 509.90 62 CBOT corn 394.50 1.25 +0.32% +1.09% 388.29 69 CBOT soy 983.25 1.50 +0.15% -0.03% 992.18 57 CBOT rice $11.14 $0.02 +0.13% +1.00% $10.78 77 WTI crude $47.54 $0.03 +0.06% +0.19% $48.74 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.001 +0.05% -0.14% USD/AUD 0.788 0.000 +0.04% -0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)