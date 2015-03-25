* Wheat market assesses U.S. Plains rain forecast
* Corn up on expectations of smaller U.S. sowed area
By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral
HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, March 25 Chicago wheat futures dropped on
Wednesday as dealers assessed whether rain forecast for the U.S. Plains will be
enough to relieve increasingly parched U.S. wheat crops.
Corn rose to its highest since March 2, underpinned by expectations the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) will estimate reduced U.S. corn plantings in
closely-watched forecasts next week.
U.S. wheat had fallen some 2 percent on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts of
crop-friendly rains in the United States.
"Wheat is currently under the influence of weather forecasts, with the
market assessing whether the rain forecast in the U.S. Plains and east Europe
will be enough to relieve crops after fears about dryness helped drive prices to
five-week highs this week," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO
Bank. "We are also seeing some profit-taking on wheat following the recent
highs."
Chicago May wheat fell 0.05 percent to $5.23-1/4 a bushel by 1058 GMT,
moving in and out of positive territory.
May corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.94-1/2 a bushel after touching $3.95,
the highest since March 2. May Soybeans fell 0.05 percent to $9.81-1/4 a
bushel.
"Corn is being supported by expectations the USDA will forecast that U.S.
farmers will reduce their corn sowings this year when the USDA makes its
important plantings forecasts on March 31," Rijkers said. "Reduced plantings in
the U.S. could reduce world corn supplies."
The USDA plantings report, one of the most important crop reports of the
year, may show U.S. farmers have cut corn sowings and increased soybean
plantings on hopes of better earnings, a Reuters poll showed.
"Soybeans continue to be weakened by fears that slowing economic growth may
reduce China's soybean imports coupled with pressure from large soybean harvests
now being gathered in Brazil and expected in Argentina," Rijkers said.
Grains prices at 1058 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 523.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.97% 509.82 59
CBOT corn 394.50 1.25 +0.32% +1.09% 388.29 69
CBOT soy 982.25 0.50 +0.05% -0.13% 992.14 56
CBOT rice $11.14 $0.01 +0.09% +0.95% $10.78 77
WTI crude $47.46 -$0.05 -0.11% +0.02% $48.74 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.097 $0.005 +0.42% +0.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Janet Lawrence)