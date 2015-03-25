* Wheat market assesses U.S. Plains rain forecast * Corn up on expectations of smaller U.S. sowed area (Updates after start of European trading, changes dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, March 25 Chicago wheat futures dropped on Wednesday as dealers assessed whether rain forecast for the U.S. Plains will be enough to relieve increasingly parched U.S. wheat crops. Corn rose to its highest since March 2, underpinned by expectations the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will estimate reduced U.S. corn plantings in closely-watched forecasts next week. U.S. wheat had fallen some 2 percent on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts of crop-friendly rains in the United States. "Wheat is currently under the influence of weather forecasts, with the market assessing whether the rain forecast in the U.S. Plains and east Europe will be enough to relieve crops after fears about dryness helped drive prices to five-week highs this week," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "We are also seeing some profit-taking on wheat following the recent highs." Chicago May wheat fell 0.05 percent to $5.23-1/4 a bushel by 1058 GMT, moving in and out of positive territory. May corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.94-1/2 a bushel after touching $3.95, the highest since March 2. May Soybeans fell 0.05 percent to $9.81-1/4 a bushel. "Corn is being supported by expectations the USDA will forecast that U.S. farmers will reduce their corn sowings this year when the USDA makes its important plantings forecasts on March 31," Rijkers said. "Reduced plantings in the U.S. could reduce world corn supplies." The USDA plantings report, one of the most important crop reports of the year, may show U.S. farmers have cut corn sowings and increased soybean plantings on hopes of better earnings, a Reuters poll showed. "Soybeans continue to be weakened by fears that slowing economic growth may reduce China's soybean imports coupled with pressure from large soybean harvests now being gathered in Brazil and expected in Argentina," Rijkers said. Grains prices at 1058 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 523.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.97% 509.82 59 CBOT corn 394.50 1.25 +0.32% +1.09% 388.29 69 CBOT soy 982.25 0.50 +0.05% -0.13% 992.14 56 CBOT rice $11.14 $0.01 +0.09% +0.95% $10.78 77 WTI crude $47.46 -$0.05 -0.11% +0.02% $48.74 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.097 $0.005 +0.42% +0.23% Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 523.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.97% 509.82 59 CBOT corn 394.50 1.25 +0.32% +1.09% 388.29 69 CBOT soy 982.25 0.50 +0.05% -0.13% 992.14 56 CBOT rice $11.14 $0.01 +0.09% +0.95% $10.78 77 WTI crude $47.46 -$0.05 -0.11% +0.02% $48.74 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.097 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Janet Lawrence)