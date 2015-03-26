SYDNEY, March 26 U.S. wheat futures inched
higher on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses, but
gains were curbed by forecasts of rain in the U.S. Plains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.14 percent
to $5.19-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Wednesday
when prices hit a five-day low of $5.16 a bushel.
* May soybeans fell 0.28 percent to $9.76 a bushel,
having closed 0.31-percent lower on Wednesday.
* May corn fell 0.13 percent to $3.94-1/2 a bushel,
having gained 0.45 percent in the previous session when prices
hit a peak of $3.95-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Feb. 27.
* Scattered showers were forecast in the Plains wheat belt
but were likely to miss the driest areas of Kansas and Oklahoma,
agriculture meteorologists said.
* Harvests in South America continued to weigh on soybean
prices. Brazilian analyst Agroconsult lifted its estimate of the
soy harvest there to 95.8 million tonnes, up from 94.7 a month
ago.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's prospective plantings
report, slated for release on Tuesday, may show U.S. farmers
have cut corn sowings and increased soybean plantings on hopes
of better earnings, a Reuters poll showed.
MARKET NEWS
* The corrective bounce in the U.S. dollar faded again
overnight, leaving the currency a shade lower early on Thursday
in another hint the recent one-way bullish bet is on ice for
now.
* Crude oil prices rose by around 1 percent on Thursday
after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies began a military
operation in Yemen, including airstrikes.
* U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday as a slump in technology
and biotechs sent the Nasdaq to its biggest decline in nearly a
year while the S&P 500 fell through key support levels.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Apr
0745 France Detailed GDP Q4
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Mar
Grains prices at 0113 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 519.75 0.75 +0.14% -2.67% 509.69 53
CBOT corn 394.50 -0.50 -0.13% +1.09% 388.29 67
CBOT soy 976.00 -2.75 -0.28% -0.76% 991.93 50
CBOT rice $10.97 $0.01 +0.09% -0.54% $10.77 63
WTI crude $49.67 $0.46 +0.93% +4.55% $48.82 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.005 +0.49% +0.29%
USD/AUD 0.783 -0.004 -0.51% -0.58%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)