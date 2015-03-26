SYDNEY, March 26 U.S. wheat futures inched higher on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses, but gains were curbed by forecasts of rain in the U.S. Plains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.14 percent to $5.19-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a five-day low of $5.16 a bushel. * May soybeans fell 0.28 percent to $9.76 a bushel, having closed 0.31-percent lower on Wednesday. * May corn fell 0.13 percent to $3.94-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.45 percent in the previous session when prices hit a peak of $3.95-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Feb. 27. * Scattered showers were forecast in the Plains wheat belt but were likely to miss the driest areas of Kansas and Oklahoma, agriculture meteorologists said. * Harvests in South America continued to weigh on soybean prices. Brazilian analyst Agroconsult lifted its estimate of the soy harvest there to 95.8 million tonnes, up from 94.7 a month ago. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's prospective plantings report, slated for release on Tuesday, may show U.S. farmers have cut corn sowings and increased soybean plantings on hopes of better earnings, a Reuters poll showed. MARKET NEWS * The corrective bounce in the U.S. dollar faded again overnight, leaving the currency a shade lower early on Thursday in another hint the recent one-way bullish bet is on ice for now. * Crude oil prices rose by around 1 percent on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies began a military operation in Yemen, including airstrikes. * U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday as a slump in technology and biotechs sent the Nasdaq to its biggest decline in nearly a year while the S&P 500 fell through key support levels. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Apr 0745 France Detailed GDP Q4 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Mar Grains prices at 0113 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 519.75 0.75 +0.14% -2.67% 509.69 53 CBOT corn 394.50 -0.50 -0.13% +1.09% 388.29 67 CBOT soy 976.00 -2.75 -0.28% -0.76% 991.93 50 CBOT rice $10.97 $0.01 +0.09% -0.54% $10.77 63 WTI crude $49.67 $0.46 +0.93% +4.55% $48.82 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.005 +0.49% +0.29% USD/AUD 0.783 -0.004 -0.51% -0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)